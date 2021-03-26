Kristin Stewart is the spitting image of Princess Diana as she transforms for movie role

Kristen Stewart will portray Princess Diana in the upcoming film 'Spencer'. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

Kristen Stewart is playing Princess Diana in an upcoming film set during three days at Sandringham Estate with the royal family.

Kristen Stewart, 30, is the spitting image of Princess Diana in a new picture taken from the filming of upcoming film Spencer.

The Twilight actress has the late Diana's blonde floppy hair in the picture, and is wearing a tartan blazer over a cream jumper.

This look is similar to one Diana wore for a royal engagement in Portsmouth back in January 1989.

Kristen also wears a replica of the iconic sapphire engagement ring Diana chose after Prince Charles proposed to her.

The upcoming flick, which is titled Spencer, will centre around three days over Christmas in 1991 where Princess Diana is staying with the royal family at the Sandringham Estate.

The film will stretch from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day, and will see the late mother-of-two evaluating her life as she realises her marriage to Prince Charles is over.

Kristen Stewart's outfit is almost identical to one worn by Princess Diana 1989. Picture: Getty

Filming for the movie started in January earlier this year in Germany, and has now moved to the UK.

Speaking of taking on the role, Kristen previously said that it was "hard" not to feel "protective" over Princess Diana.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, she explained: "She was so young.

"Everyone's perspective is different, and there's no way to get everything right, what is fact in relation to personal experience."

Kristen Stewart was pictured filming in Germany last month. Picture: PA

The actress also told Entertainment Tonight: "This is a really kind of poetic, really internalised imagining of maybe the heaviest three days’ time before she does something as gnarly as leaving the royal family.

"I'm just sort of reading everything that I can and then forgetting it, because it's kind of a really internalised story."

The new film will centre around three days over Christmas in 1991. Picture: PA

This picture release comes after it was confirmed Poldark's Jack Farthing had been cast as Prince Charles.

Spencer does not yet have a release date, but the flick is expected to be out later this year.

