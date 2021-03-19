The Queen is 'sad not angry' about Harry and Meghan's interview as she 'pledges to stand by him'

The Queen is reportedly 'sad not angry' following Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Queen has reportedly pledged to stand by Prince Harry following his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

The Queen is 'sad not angry' about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to reports.

A source told The Sun that Her Majesty, 94, has privately pledged to stand by her Harry, 36.

The source told the publication: "She is not angry, she is just sad.

"They have always worried about him (Harry) and the Queen feels very protective about him."

READ MORE: Prince Harry 'has spoken' to Prince Charles and Prince William but chats have been 'unproductive'

The Queen has reportedly said she will support Harry and Meghan. Picture: Getty

They added: "They always tried to support him when Meghan came along.

"They all worried less about him when Meghan was on the scene as he seemed so happy."

Meghan and Harry had only good things to say about Her Majesty during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: Getty

This comes just days after Gayle King claimed Harry had made contact with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles.

However, the couple's friend – an American television personality – said that the couple had told her the chats had been "unproductive".

Gayle said on US television: "Well, I did actually call them to see how they are feeling, it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and his father, too.

"The word I was given was, those conversations were not productive. But they are glad they at least started a conversation."

The Queen released a statement following Meghan and Harry's explosive interview and said they 'will always be much loved family members'. Picture: Getty

Since the bombshell interview aired in the US, followed by the UK, the Queen has released a statement.

Buckingham Palace's statement read: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

READ NOW: Meghan Markle praises the Queen during Oprah interview saying she 'loved being in her company’