Prince Harry 'has spoken' to Prince Charles and Prince William but chats have been 'unproductive'

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry has spoken to his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William following his explosive interview with wife Meghan Markle, Gayle King has claimed.

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan Markle, 39, are said to have left the royals reeling following their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

While Prince William, 38, admitted last week he was yet to speak to his younger brother, reports now say they have connected.

Meghan's friend Gayle King told CBS on Tuesday morning that she had spoken to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and revealed Harry had spoken to both his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

However, she said that the conversations between them were "not productive".

Gayle King says Prince Harry's conversations with Prince William and Prince Charles were 'not productive'. Picture: Getty

Gayle King said: "Well, I did actually call them to see how they are feeling, it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and his father, too.

"The word I was given was, those conversations were not productive. But they are glad they at least started a conversation."

Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey he thought his brother and father are 'trapped' in the institution. Picture: Getty

She went on to add: "I think what is still upsetting to them is that the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately and yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still. No-one in the royal family has talked to Meghan yet.

“And I think it's frustrating for them to see that it's a racial conversation about the royal family when all they wanted all along was for the Royals to intervene and tell the Press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant.

“And until you can acknowledge that, I think it's going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry's family."

Heart.co.uk contacted Buckingham Palace who declined to comment.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview reportedly left the royal family reeling. Picture: CBS

This comes after Prince Harry addressed his current relationship with his father and brother during the interview with Oprah.

He said that there was "space" between himself and William at the moment, before adding: "I love William to bits, he’s my brother, we’ve been through hell together, we have a shared experience, but we were on different paths.”

Speaking about his father, Harry said he felt "let down" by him as he has been through "something similar".

The Duke of Sussex told Oprah: "At the same time – I will always love him – but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship."

Prince Harry has said he and Prince William are on 'different paths'. Picture: Getty

Previously in the interview, Harry referred to William and Charles as "trapped" in the royal institution.

Oprah Winfrey asked Prince Harry whether he would have taken a step down from the royal family had he not met Meghan.

He replied: "I wouldn't have been able to because I myself was trapped.

"I didn't see a way out. I was trapped, but I didn't know I was trapped, but the moment that I met Meg, and our worlds collided in the most amazing of ways and then [I began] to see how trapped within the system, like, the rest of my family are."

He added: "My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that."

