Prince William and Prince Harry to reunite at Diana memorial despite 'rift' between the brothers

By Alice Dear

Prince William and Prince Harry will reportedly come together in July for the unveiling of the Princess Diana memorial.

Prince William, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, are reportedly both "committed" to attending the reveal of the Princess Diana memorial later this year.

This comes after numerous reports over the past three years that the brothers were not seeing eye-to-eye, and especially following the explosive interview Harry and Meghan had with Oprah Winfrey.

During his chat with Oprah, Harry said that he loved his brother "to bits", but that they were on "different paths".

Despite their differences, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge will reportedly come back together for a special occasion honouring their late mother.

Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly barley spoken in the past year. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Lorraine this week, royal expert Russell Myers said that both the brothers are still committed to reuniting for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue.

He said: "I can exclusively reveal that William is still committed, as is Harry, to get together on July 1 for the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue at Kensington Gardens.

He added: "This could be a monumental period for the brothers."

A statue of Princess Diana will be unveiled in the Kensington Palace gardens. Picture: Getty

Russell went on say that he thought people would be "delighted" to see the brothers back together, especially as it has been reported they have barley spoken in a year.

The statue of Diana will be revealed in July 2021, and Harry is said to be planning on returning to the UK for the occasion.

Prince William said he hasn't spoken to his brother since the Oprah interview aired. Picture: Getty

This news comes after Prince William became the first royal to publicly address Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah.

During a royal engagement with wife Kate Middleton, William was asked by a reporter if he had spoken to his brother.

William replied: "I haven't spoken to him yet but I will do."

He was then asked: "Is the royal family a racist family?", to which he replied: "We're very much not a racist family."

