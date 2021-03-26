Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s exit from the Royal Family is being made into a film

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from the Royal Family is being made into a film. Picture: PA Images/Lifetime

By Heart reporter

The new movie will be titled Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure from the Royal family will be turned into a film by Lifestyle later this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down as senior members of the royals in 2020, and recently opened up about their experience in an explosive interview with Oprah.

Set to focus on the lead up to Megxit and the aftermath which has followed, Lifetime’s movie will be titled ‘Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace’.

A synopsis from the TV network teases: "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace reveals what really happened inside the palace that drove Harry and Meghan to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the Royal Family in January 2020. Picture: PA Images

"The movie will detail Meghan’s growing isolation and sadness, their disappointment that 'The Firm' was not defending them against the press’s attacks and Harry's fear that history would repeat itself and he would not be able to protect his wife and son from the same forces that caused his mother's untimely death.

"Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will also reveal the private family feuds between Will and Harry, Kate and Meghan, and Harry with Will and Charles, that lead to the ultimate break from the royal ties."

Lifetime has already made two films of the royal couple’s love story including the first in 2018 which was titled ‘Harry & Meghan chronicled the newlyweds’.

This was based on how they met and their early relationship and ended just before they got engaged in November 2017.

In 2019, they also released ‘Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal’ which looked at their first year of their marriage.

Menhaj Huda directed the first two films and is back for the third, while Scarlett Lacey is writing the screenplay.

According to reports, casting is currently underway for the newest addition to the collection and production is set to kick off this spring.

If all goes to plan, the film should be hitting our screens by Autumn.

