Meghan Markle and Prince Harry respond after wedding certificate reveals they did not get married in secret

23 March 2021, 12:25

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have clarified their comments about a 'secret wedding'
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have clarified their comments about a 'secret wedding'. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have cleared up their comments about a 'secret wedding' after their marriage certificate confirms they officially wed at the royal wedding.

Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, shocked the world when they revealed they had got married in secret before the royal wedding during their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Oprah they had a private ceremony in the garden of their Kensington Palace residence, Nottingham Cottage, three days before the huge event at Windsor Castle.

However, a marriage certificate obtained by The Sun reveals the couple officially wed on the day of the royal wedding, which took place on May 19, 2018.

Following the confusion over their claims, the couple have released a statement.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey they had got married three days prior to the royal wedding
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey they had got married three days prior to the royal wedding. Picture: CBS

A spokesperson said: "The couple exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19."

The pair had obviously had an intimate ceremony in their back garden, but the legal marriage came days later.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding certificate confirms they legally wed on May 19
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding certificate confirms they legally wed on May 19. Picture: Getty

During their chat with Oprah, Meghan said: "You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that."

She added: “The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

Meghan and Harry's spokesperson confirmed they had exchanged private vows in their garden three days before the royal wedding
Meghan and Harry's spokesperson confirmed they had exchanged private vows in their garden three days before the royal wedding. Picture: Getty

Following the comments, and the wedding certificate finding, Stephen Borton – former chief clerk at the Faculty Office – told The Sun: “I’m sorry, but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed.

“They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law."

