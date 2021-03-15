George, Charlotte and Louis create sweet Mother's Day cards for Princess Diana writing 'papa misses you'

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared the beautiful cards created for Diana. Picture: Getty/Kensington Royal

By Alice Dear

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis paid tribute to the late Princess Diana with special handmade cards.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis remembered their late grandmother this Mother's Day.

In a post shared on the Kensington Royal Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the handmade cards the three children had made for Princess Diana.

Princess Charlotte created a pink card with a heart on it in honour of Princess Diana. Picture: Kensington Royal

Prince George wrote a special message to Diana saying he 'thinks of her always'. Picture: Kensington Royal

In seven-year-old George's card, he wrote: "Dear Granny Diana, Happy Happy Mother's Day.

"I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George."

Princess Charlotte, five, wrote in her card: "Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day.

"I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte."

Prince Louis also created a card for Mother's Day. Picture: Kensington Royal

Prince Louis, two, had also created a card, with a painted love heart and his name signed.

Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997. Picture: Getty

The pictures were accompanied with a caption that read: "This year Mother’s Day will be different once again.

"Many of us will be apart from our loved ones, but looking forward to a time in the not too distant future when we can give our mother a hug again.

"But for those experiencing bereavement, today may be particularly challenging.

"Each year on Mother’s Day, George, Charlotte and Louis make cards remembering their Granny, Diana, for William.

"Whatever your circumstances, we are thinking of you this Mother’s Day."

Prince Harry also paid tribute to Diana on Sunday, having flowers laid on her grave. Picture: Getty

Prince Harry also paid tribute to his late mother on Sunday, having arranged for flowers to be laid on her grave in Althorp.

