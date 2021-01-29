Kate Middleton admits parenting three children in lockdown has been 'exhausting'

29 January 2021, 13:17

Kate Middleton opened up about parenting in lockdown
Kate Middleton opened up about parenting in lockdown. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge told other mums and dads how she has been dealing with lockdown.

Kate Middleton admitted this week that parenting during lockdown has been 'exhausting'.

During a video call with other mums and dads about mental health during the pandemic, the Duchess of Cambridge opened up about caring for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently in Norfolk with their three children
Kate Middleton and Prince William are currently in Norfolk with their three children. Picture: Getty

During the call from the Cambridge's home in Anmer Hall, Norfolk, the Duchess praised husband Prince William as her "biggest support".

When the parents were asked to describe parenting in lockdown with one word, Kate wrote: "Exhausting".

Kate Middleton said parenting in lockdown was 'exhausting'
Kate Middleton said parenting in lockdown was 'exhausting'. Picture: SG

She explained on the call: "You have the day-to-day elements of being a parent but in lockdown we have had to take on additional roles that others in our communities would have supported us with.

“I feel pulled in so many directions. You try your best with everything but I do feel exhausted.”

Kate said William has been her 'biggest support'
Kate said William has been her 'biggest support'. Picture: Getty

The Duchess also admitted that she has been cutting the three children's hair during the lockdown.

Speaking about caring for mental health during lockdown, the Duchess of Cambridge encouraged people to “reach out to loved ones and friends” for support.

