New royal job ad reveals the one rule Kate Middleton and Prince William have for all staff

Kate Middleton and Prince William are looking for a new housekeeper. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton and Prince William require a very particular skill from their team members.

A new royal advert to become a housekeeper in Kensington Palace has revealed exactly what the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expect from their team.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are believed to have a much smaller team than other royal members, but rely on them to keep day-to-day life running smoothly.

READ MORE: Do the Royal Family watch The Crown?

Kate and William look for staff members who are good at 'maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion'. Picture: Getty

As well as being good at their jobs, it appears Kate and William require 'confidentiality' and 'discretion' from their members of staff.

An online application to become a housekeeper at the Cambridge's London residence states that the employee must be good at "maintaining confidentiality and exercising discretion".

Being senior royal family members, it isn't too much of a shock that the couple require someone who can keep details of their lives under wraps.

Kensington Palace is the Cambridges' London residence. Picture: Getty

In the job ad, they describe the role as an "exciting opportunity" and say they would be working with a "supportive and positive team".

The ad read: "You will be a self-starter who also enjoys working collaboratively.

"You will be keen to take on new challenges as these arise and develop your own knowledge and skills."

But it isn't just Kate and William who require certain qualities in their staff, it has been revealed.

Kate and William's new job is said to be an 'exciting opportunity'. Picture: Getty

Head of recruitment, Tracey Waterman, has previously revealed a secret test she gives to potential employees to make sure they're right for the role.

Speaking on a Channel 5 documentary, called Sandringham: The Royals at Christmas, she said: "The difference between housekeeper in a five-star hotel and in a royal Palace would be attention to detail.

"One of the tests I like to do, to see if a candidate has potential eye for detail, is to place a dead fly, either in the fireplace or on the carpet.

"Once the dead fly is placed, I then bring the candidate into the room.

"I lead them into the room quite slowly, just giving them a chance to glance at the room, have a little look at what we’ve got inside the room.

The Queen's recruitment staff also have their own requirements. Picture: Getty

"Bringing them to the fireplace, maybe highlighting that we’ve got a beautiful fireplace.

"At this point I’d expect them to see the dead fly, and hopefully pick it up."

She added: "It’s a great test, maybe out of 10 people half the candidates will notice the fly. One out of ten will actually bend down and pick it up, that’s the special housekeeper."

READ NOW: Mike and Zara Tindall expecting third child as they announce pregnancy