Brits warned they must wear face masks on beaches in Portugal or face £100 fines

18 May 2021, 10:42

Brits will have to wear masks on beaches in Portugal
Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Holidaymakers will have to wear face masks in all public places if they head to Portugal.

Anyone heading to Portugal on holiday will have to wear a face mask on the beach this summer.

While it is now legal for Brits to travel to countries on the UK’s ‘green list’ - including Portugal - there are still strict Covid rules in place to keep tourists safe.

And holidaymakers are now being warned that they must wear face coverings in all public places, including beaches, or they will face £100 fines.

According to local media reports, the fines will also apply to people 'playing football on the sand.'

Brits must wear face masks on the beach in Portugal
Picture: PA Images

Portugal is currently in a four-month lockdown after a surge in coronavirus cases back in January, but restaurants and shops have recently reopened.

There is a 10:30pm curfew on hospitality and all nightclubs, and indoor bars which are only selling alcohol are still closed.

Before boarding a flight, visitors from the UK must also provide proof of a negative Covid PCR test and show a locator form with details of their accommodation.

Two PCR tests must also be taken when they arrive back home, but there will be no need to quarantine.

Portugal’s tourism minister Rita Marques recently told the BBC: "We have been working hard to tackle the pandemic, as I said, so restaurants and coffee shops and shops and everything is open as from May 1."

This comes after lockdown restrictions were eased from May 17, including a ban on foreign holidays.

Portugal is one of 12 countries that have been named on the green list under the government’s new traffic light system.

The full green list is as follows:

  • Portugal
  • Australia
  • New Zealand
  • Singapore
  • Brunei
  • Iceland
  • Faroe Islands
  • Gibraltar
  • Falkland Islands
  • South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
  • Saint Helena Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
  • Israel

Some of the countries on the list are not allowing visitors from abroad, so it is advised to check on a country's restrictions before planning a holiday.

