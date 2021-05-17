Portugal entry requirements: Do you need proof of COVID vaccination for travel?

Here's what you need to get into Portugal. Picture: PA Images

What are the entry requirements to get into Portugal? Here's what we know about the Covid travel rules...

Brits can now head off on holiday this summer, with the ban on travel officially lifted from May 17.

And Portugal has made it to the ‘green list’ of 12 countries people in the UK will be able to visit on holiday without quarantine.

But with thousands of people rushing to book holidays to Portugal, what are the Covid entry requirements? Here’s what we know…

What are the Portugal entry requirements?

UK tourists are allowed to enter Portugal from Monday May 17, as it is currently on the ‘green list’.

Brits will be welcomed back to Portugal this summer. Picture: PA Images

If you want to go on holiday to Portugal, you need proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before departure.

You will also need another two negative Covid tests as you arrive back in the UK, but you will not need to isolate.

Those without proof of a negative test can still be refused permission to board a flight, or may be forced to quarantine in government-approved accommodation upon arrival.

If you are travelling to Portugal from Brazil, South Africa, India or an EU member state with more than 500 cases of Covid per 100,000 people – or you have been to one of them in the last 14 days - you will have to isolate for 14 days in a private residence or at a place assigned by the Portuguese Health Authority.

Visit Portugal recently: “People from the United Kingdom have visited Portugal and celebrated our culture, traditions, landmarks, history, and enjoyed our warm hospitality for decades,” a statement said.

“We look forward to welcoming all travellers coming from the UK.”

What are the lockdown rules in Portugal?

Portugal is currently in lockdown. The Portuguese government’s State of Calamity says this will stay the same until at least May 30.

Anyone visiting must adhere to social distancing rules, regular hand washing and wear masks in public spaces.

Restaurants and bars are currently open until 10.30pm, with groups of six allowed to dine indoors and ten people outdoors.

Shops can also stay open until 9pm, while many tourist attractions are also open.

There are some restrictions in destinations such as Madeira, Porto Santo and The Azores.

You can find out more information at Visit Portugal.