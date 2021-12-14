Mum of five defends bringing whole family to kids' parties

14 December 2021, 09:31

A woman brings all her kids to parties
A woman brings all her kids to parties. Picture: TikTok @heytherewilders/Getty Images
A busy mum-of-five has said she brings all of her kids to birthday parties, even if only one is invited.

A mum has sparked a debate after revealing she brings all five of her children along when one receives an invitation to a birthday party.

Taking to TikTok, Jeena Wilder, 32, can be seen smiling while holding a makeshift birthday invite.

"When you invite one of my children to a birthday party, you invite one child, you get all of us," she captioned it.

Jeena - who goes by the TikTok name @heytherewilders - then turned from the camera and danced with a line of her kids, ranging from 4 months to 9 years old, following behind her.

At the end of the clip, her husband is seen carrying their littlest child, as she added: "Don't worry, we bring awesome gifts."

Unsurprisingly, the video - which has now been watched more than 750,000 times - has sparked debate, with many calling it ‘bad etiquette’, while others support her decisions as a busy mum.

“This is baddddd party etiquette,” said another, adding: “The child invited is the one that goes, if that child can’t go alone then unfortunately you all stay home.”

A woman has sparked a debate after bringing her whole family to kids' parties
A woman has sparked a debate after bringing her whole family to kids' parties. Picture: Alamy

Someone else said: “Imagine the oldest getting invited to a party with kids their age and all of the sudden they have toddlers hanging around, i’d feel sorry for the host.”

Other suggested children need time away from their siblings, writing: “I used to HATE bringing my siblings along to parties growing up. Like everyone needs me time☹️”.

But someone else hit back: “You’re now invited to all my birthday parties. nobody ever comes so it would be nice to have all of y’all 🥺.”

Another said she 'doesn’t see a problem,' and someone else agreed: “The more the merrier at our parties!”

