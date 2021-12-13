Jack is officially the naughtiest name, according to a new study

13 December 2021, 12:57

Here's the naughtiest names in the UK
Here's the naughtiest names in the UK. Picture: Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

If you're called Jack, you officially have the naughtiest name in the UK according to new research.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The naughtiest name of 2021 has been revealed, and it’s not good news if your name is Jack or Jade.

Ahead of Christmas, The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience has conducted a study to see which monikers are the 'naughtiest' - and Jack tops the list for boys.

As for girls, Jade is the naughtiest, while Megan, Chloe, Jessica and Katie are also up there.

Following Jack on the boy’s list is Jake, Jordan, Liam and Harry.

Jack has been given the title of naughtiest name
Jack has been given the title of naughtiest name. Picture: Getty Images

But it’s not all bad, as the study also discovered which names are the ‘nicest’ as well.

If your name is Charlotte, you’re firmly on the nice list, along with Emily and Emma.

The study conducted by The Crystal Maze LIVE Experience also found that a third of Brits believe someone’s name can impact their personality.

A quarter of men have admitted to judging someone based on their name, compared to one in ten women.

And it turns out those living in London are most likely to say they would judge someone for their name (33 per cent), while only 20 per cent of people living in Manchester said the same.

The naughtiest names in the UK have been revealed
The naughtiest names in the UK have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

Explaining why some of us are quick to have preconceived ideas about names, behavioural psychologist Jo Hemmings said it's all about ‘self identity’.

"A lot can be taken from a name. It is key to our self-identity and how people communicate with us when we first meet them,” she said.

“Psychological research confirms that if you have an unusual or distinct name, you are more likely to pursue a more unusual career.

"Or if your name is associated with a famous person, people may judge you on your name or expect you to behave like that person and adjust to that behaviour in some way.”

She went on to say that if we feel 'judged' by our names, we are ‘very likely to respond behaviourally, often subconsciously, to that judgement’.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Sending a hamper full of festive goodies can be a great gift for loved ones you can't see

Christmas hampers 2021: Vegan, seafood, chocolate, cheese and bakery foodie gifts

Christmas

What to buy your dad for Christmas this year

Christmas Gift Guide 2021: what to buy your dad this year

We've got some brilliant gift ideas for tricky-to-buy for boys

Christmas gifting for boys aged 6 - 13: Gaming gear, go karts, gadgets and more perfect present ideas

Shopping

Carole Middleton likes to make sure the grandchildren are included in her festive period

Carole Middleton reveals her sweet Christmas tradition for George, Charlotte and Louis

Royals

Will you be treated to a visit from the iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck this year?

Coca Cola truck tour 2021 locations: New locations and dates announced

Christmas

Trending on Heart

The most shocking soap moments of 2021 revealed

A look back at the most shocking soap moments of 2021

TV & Movies

Here's what EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars earn

How much do Emmerdale, EastEnders and Coronation Street actors get paid?

TV & Movies

Paul Hollywood has been working at his girlfriend's pub

Paul Hollywood moonlighting as a pizza chef at his girlfriend's pub

Celebrities

Sue Radford has shown off her Christmas decorations

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals family home’s epic Christmas transformation

Celebrities

Joanna Page has given birth to her fourth baby

Gavin & Stacey star Joanna Page gives birth to baby girl and reveals name

Celebrities

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there?

How many episodes of And Just Like That are there and when are they released?

TV & Movies

And Just Like That has finally been released

Sex and the City reboot: How to watch And Just Like That in the UK

TV & Movies

Bradley Walsh was shocked by the decision

The Chase viewers furious after contestant takes huge minus offer

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity's Louise Minchin reveals secret un-aired camp feud

I'm A Celebrity's Louise Minchin reveals secret un-aired camp feud

TV & Movies

Here's the stars you didn't realise were in Harry Potter

All the stars you didn’t realise had cameos in Harry Potter - including Jesy Nelson and Ben Shephard

TV & Movies

Eamonn Holmes is making a big career more away from This Morning

Eamonn Holmes confirms he has quit This Morning for new job

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby has addressed the speculation

Holly Willoughby responds to rumours she's leaving This Morning

TV & Movies

Here's how to get rid of the condensation in your home

This 29p hack to clear window condensation is genius

Holly Willoughby is wearing a red dress on This Morning

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red velvet mini dress

Celebrities

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary aren't on This Morning today

Why are Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary not on This Morning today?

This Morning