Carole Middleton reveals her sweet Christmas tradition for George, Charlotte and Louis

10 December 2021, 17:22

Carole Middleton likes to make sure the grandchildren are included in her festive period
Carole Middleton likes to make sure the grandchildren are included in her festive period. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton's mum has a pretty unique way of making sure her grandchildren feel included in her Christmas plans.

Kate Middleton, 39, and Prince William, 39, and their three children are expected to spend Christmas with the Queen Sandringham this year, even though they haven't spent the festive period with the Middleton since 2016.

And while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis usually spend Christmas with the rest of the Royal Family, the Middleton's are still very involved with their grandchildren throughout the lead up to the big day.

In fact, Carole Middleton has recently just how far she goes to make sure George, Charlotte and Louis are featured in their preparations.

Carole, 66, is the owner of a party supplies business, and it is on the company's Instagram page where she revealed her festive tradition.

Carole Middleton told her Instagram followers how she buys two Christmas trees – one for herself and one for 'the children'
Carole Middleton told her Instagram followers how she buys two Christmas trees – one for herself and one for 'the children'. Picture: Getty

The wife of Michael Middleton revealed in a post that she always buys two Christmas trees – one for the children to decorate, and another which she dresses herself.

She wrote: "Once again this year we plan to have two Christmas trees: one for the children to decorate and one which I do myself."

Carole has previously revealed that she is a huge fan of Christmas, and starts to plan her festive period as soon as Halloween ends.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will have their own tree at Carole and Michael's home to decorate
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will have their own tree at Carole and Michael's home to decorate. Picture: The Duchess of Cambridge

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2018, Kate's mum said: "I start planning Christmas soon after Hallowe’en.

"I’m a big list-maker and I try to get everyone involved."

Carole Middleton will not be spending this Christmas with her daughter, the Duchess of Cambridge, who will be at Sandringham
Carole Middleton will not be spending this Christmas with her daughter, the Duchess of Cambridge, who will be at Sandringham. Picture: Getty

Sadly, her daughter, son-in-law and beloved grandchildren will not be spending the special day at her home and will instead be spending time with the Royal Family in Sandringham.

The Duchess of Cambridge has only spent two Christmas Days with her side of the family twice since she married William, first in 2012 and then in 2016.

While a huge sacrifice, royal experts have said the move from Kate and William shows that "now more than ever", they are "putting duty before self".

