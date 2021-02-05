How old were the Mean Girls cast when they made the film?

What are the real ages of the Mean Girls cast? Picture: Paramount

Mean Girls cast real ages: find out how old Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron), Rachel McAdams (Regina George), Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith) and more were during filming.

Mean Girls has just arrived on Netflix, and we cannot wait to watch it for the billionth time this weekend.

The film - which was released in 2004 - has established itself as one of the most iconic and quotable films of a generation, and is now known as one of the best rom coms ever made.

It tells the story of a 16-year-old named Cady Heron who grew up in Africa. She attends school for the first time after moving to the US with her parents, and befriends the popular 'plastics' group - before hatching a plan to sabotage them after Queen Bee Regina George gets with her crush Aaron Samuels.

Many people rewatching the film may be wondering how old each actor was during filming, as all the main actors were older than the teenagers they were playing.

Here's your need-to-know.

Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron) - 18

Lindsay was 18 when she played Cady Heron. Picture: Paramount

Lindsay, now 34, wasn't too far off the real age of her character, as she was 18 when she played 16-year-old Cady.

Rachel McAdams (Regina George) - 26

Rachel was 26 when she played Regina. Picture: Paramount

Surprisingly, Rachel, who is now 42, was 26 during filming. She was 10 years older than her character in the film - and she also only had a six year real-life age-gap with her on-screen mum, Amy Poeler.

Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Weiners) - 22

Lacey was 22 when she played Gretchen. Picture: Paramount

Lacey, now 38, was 22 when she made Mean Girls - six years older than her on-screen character.

Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith) - 19

Amanda was 19 when she played Karen. Picture: Paramount

Amanda, now 34, was 19 when they made the film. She was therefore just three years older than her character.

Jonathan Bennett (Aaron Samuels) - 23

Jonathan was 23 when he played Aaron. Picture: Paramount

Jonathan, who is now 39, was 23 when he played heartthrob Aaron Samuels.

Lizzy Caplan (Janis Ian) - 22

Lizzy was 22 when she played Janis. Picture: Paramount

Lizzy, now 38, was 22 when she played the iconic role, meaning she was six years older than her character.

Daniel Franzese (Damian Leigh) - 26

Daniel was 26 when he played Damian. Picture: Paramount

Like Rachel, Daniel was 26 years old during filming - and he is now 42.

