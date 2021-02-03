Mean Girls fans shocked after learning age gap between Rachel McAdams and her on-screen mum

Mean Girls fans have only just realised the real-life age gap between Regina George and her mum. Picture: Paramount

By Naomi Bartram

Teen movie fans can't believe Rachel McAdams' age gap with her Mean Girls mum Amy Poehler.

Mean Girls has recently been added to Netflix, which means we know exactly how we’re spending our weekend.

But while practically the whole nation knows every line from the 2004 chick flick, it turns out some fans are only just uncovering some filming secrets.

And one Mean Girls fact that’s been doing the rounds on social media is the surprising age gap between on-screen mother and daughter Amy Poehler and Rachel McAdams.

While we know Regina George’s mum is not a regular mum, she’s a cool mum, we had no idea she was only seven years older than her on-screen daughter in real life.

Regina George's mum is played by Amy Poehler in mean Girls. Picture: Paramount

Actress Amy was born in 1971 and Rachel in 1978, meaning they are closer to being sisters than they are mother and daughter.

Read More: Holly Willoughby 'very emotional' as she opens up about dyslexia struggle

Reacting to the news on Twitter, one fan said: "The fact that Amy Poehler and Rachel McAdams are only 7 years apart and Amy Poehler literally played Regina George's mom is mind boggling."

A second added: "There are only 7 years age difference between Amy Poehler and Rachel McAdams."

While a third wrote: "Still can't get over that Amy Poehler was only 7 years older than Rachel McAdams."

This comes as Mean Girls officially landed on Netflix this February.

The classic teen movie stars Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, as well as an all-star cast including Tina Fey (Ms Norbury), Rachel McAdams (Regina George) and Amanda Seyfriend (Karen Smith).

It originally earned £98.5 million worldwide and won awards such as 'Best Movie Award' at the MTV and TV Awards.

It has since been made into a musical on Broadway, which is now set to be transformed into a new movie.

The film will reportedly be based on the book Queen Bees and Wannabes by Rosalind Wiseman and will feature a brand new cast.

Tina Fey - who is helping to write the new movie - said in a statement last year: "I'm very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen…

“It's been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences.

“I've spent 16 years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe, and I love them dearly."

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: The five most shocking moments of the show