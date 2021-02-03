Holly Willoughby 'very emotional' as she opens up about dyslexia struggle

Holly has opened up about her struggle with dyslexia. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willougby

By Polly Foreman

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her struggle with dyslexia as she praised her friend for the release of her book.

Holly Willoughby said she was 'very emotional' as she opened up about her struggle with dyslexia on Instagram.

The This Morning presenter, 39, shared an adorable photo of her reading a book written by her friend Hannah, and opened up about her childhood.

She wrote: "Today is a very important day for one of my oldest friends @h.j.peckham ... we met on our first day of school and eventually moved into our first flat in London together... we’ve been through a lot!

"Probably something that bonded us hugely was the fact we are both dyslexic... that’s why this post is even more special and actually writing this I feel very emotional... if I could go back and tell my school friend that on the 2nd of February 2021 to mark the begin of #childrensmentalhealthweek she would publish her 1st book, I’m not sure she’d believe it possible... you did it Hannah... so so proud of you... it’s a beautiful and important book.

"One that helps open the conversation with your little ones about how to talk about their emotions... we all need that right?"

Hannah responded to the post in the comments, writing: "Aw Holly that made me cry thank you so so much for your support my darling x ... your school day secrets are safe with me for... for another week xxx".

Holly has been praised for sharing her story. Picture: PA

Many fans rushed to praise Holly for the post, with one commenting: "Holly I’m so please you talk about being Dyslexic my son is and I had so many Obstacles to jump to get him an education because they wouldn’t expect it , I think it really needs a voice to help children understand that they are not stupid".

Another added: "Aww im going to show my daughter this post. Shes dyslexic and struggles to read, spell etc. She's having problems keeping up with online lesson. She 11 and it really gets her down x".

