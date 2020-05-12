Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of son Harry celebrating his 11th birthday in lockdown

Holly and Dan's son Harry has celebrated his birthday in lockdown. Picture: Instagram/PA

Holly Willoughby and her husband Dan Baldwin share three children together.

Holly Willoughby has shared an adorable photo of her son Harry celebrating his birthday in lockdown, revealing that her eldest child has turned 11.

The This Morning presenter, 39, posted a pic of the youngster blowing out candles on a cake alongside the caption: "Happy 11th Birthday gorgeous Harry... we love you so so much".

Many of Holly's celebrity pals rushed to offer their well-wishes to Harry, with Emma Bunton writing: Happy birthday Harry! Sending love from us all. X".

John Terry wrote: "Happy Birthday Harry".

And Christine Lampard added: "Happy Birthday Harry".

Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin - who have been married for 12 years - share three kids together - Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, five.

Holly and Dan have been married for 12 years. Picture: Getty

The couple keep their family life mostly private, and have decided not to share pictures of their kids faces to social media.

Opening up about her marriage to Fabulous magazine in 2018, Holly said: "Marriage is something we have to work at. You’re an idiot if you think you just get married and then you tick along happily ever after for the rest of your life.

"At the same time it shouldn’t be too difficult, but I do believe tiredness has a lot to answer for."

