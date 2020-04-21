Holly Willoughby holds back tears as she introduces newborn niece Mabel on This Morning

21 April 2020, 08:11

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby was left emotional on Monday's This Morning as she announced a new member of her family.

Holly Willoughby, 39, announced some new on This Morning on Monday, holding back tears as she shared a picture of her newborn niece, Mabel.

Holly's husband Dan Baldwin's brother Dominic and his wife Louise welcomed the little one on Monday morning, which provided some happy news to Holly and her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Phillip Schofield 'moves out of £2million family home' after coming out as gay

Speaking on the show, Phillip Schofield's co-star said: "I just wanted to share with you some lovely news; I have a brand new niece!

"Mabel Josephine Baldwin was born this morning at Whipps Cross University Hospital."

Holly Willoughby was left emotional as her brother and sister-in-law welcomed a newborn
Holly Willoughby was left emotional as her brother and sister-in-law welcomed a newborn. Picture: ITV

She went on: "Daddy Dominic and mum Louise have both said thank you to the maternity unit there."

The TV star look elated by the news as she shared a sweet picture on the show, which caused Phillip to ask: "Have you stopped crying now?"

Holly Willoughby's brother and sister-in-law called their newborn Mabel
Holly Willoughby's brother and sister-in-law called their newborn Mabel. Picture: ITV

To this, Holy said: "I know, it's lovely.

"Even more-so now, having nice news like that about life and birth - it's just wonderful."

Holly's husband Dan's brother Dominic and his wife Louise thanked everyone on the maternity ward
Holly's husband Dan's brother Dominic and his wife Louise thanked everyone on the maternity ward. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

Dominic is the brother of Holly's husband Dan Baldwin.

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007 and have three children together; Harry, Belle and Chester.

READ MORE: Gogglebox's Jonathan Tapper 'left fighting for his life' after whole family catches coronavirus

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Richard Branson's private island Necker Island

Richard Branson’s Necker Island: Where is it and how much is it worth?
The celebs will be teaching core subjects to children across the UK

David Attenborough and Danny Dyer give free Geography and History lessons during lockdown
Princess Andre singing

Peter Andre's daughter Princess stuns fans with incredible singing voice
Shane has moved out of the family home

Boyzone's Shane Lynch splits from wife Sheena after they were 'at each other's throats' in lockdown
Holly Willoughby's dress is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £221 floral midi dress from LK Bennett

Trending on Heart

A food waste list has done viral on Facebook

Woman sparks debate with list of how long different foods keep before going off

Lifestyle

Neighbours is back filming amid coronavirus

Neighbours to resume filming as set reopens with 'odd' new social distancing rules

TV & Movies

Where it Too Hot To Handle filmed?

Where was Netflix's Too Hot To Handle filmed and can you stay there?

TV & Movies

Alice Beer told This Morning viewers that going shopping for DIY equipment is not essential

This Morning's Alice Beer warns public to stop shopping for DIY and decorating equipment during lockdown

This Morning

Lindsey shared the cute video on her TikTok account

Woman reveals genius hack for cutting dog's nails using peanut butter and cling film

Lifestyle

An expert has revealed how often you should be washing your towels

Expert claims we should be washing towels every two uses to limit Coronavirus spread

Lifestyle