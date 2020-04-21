Holly Willoughby holds back tears as she introduces newborn niece Mabel on This Morning

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby was left emotional on Monday's This Morning as she announced a new member of her family.

Holly Willoughby, 39, announced some new on This Morning on Monday, holding back tears as she shared a picture of her newborn niece, Mabel.

Holly's husband Dan Baldwin's brother Dominic and his wife Louise welcomed the little one on Monday morning, which provided some happy news to Holly and her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on the show, Phillip Schofield's co-star said: "I just wanted to share with you some lovely news; I have a brand new niece!

"Mabel Josephine Baldwin was born this morning at Whipps Cross University Hospital."

Holly Willoughby was left emotional as her brother and sister-in-law welcomed a newborn. Picture: ITV

She went on: "Daddy Dominic and mum Louise have both said thank you to the maternity unit there."

The TV star look elated by the news as she shared a sweet picture on the show, which caused Phillip to ask: "Have you stopped crying now?"

Holly Willoughby's brother and sister-in-law called their newborn Mabel. Picture: ITV

To this, Holy said: "I know, it's lovely.

"Even more-so now, having nice news like that about life and birth - it's just wonderful."

Holly's husband Dan's brother Dominic and his wife Louise thanked everyone on the maternity ward. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

Dominic is the brother of Holly's husband Dan Baldwin.

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007 and have three children together; Harry, Belle and Chester.

