Gogglebox's Jonathan Tapper 'left fighting for his life' after whole family catches coronavirus

The Gogglebox star was left struggling to breathe. Picture: Channel 4 / Instagram

The father-of-two, who suffers from diabetes, was left 'heaving with every breath' after contracting the deadly disease.

Gogglebox favourite Jonathan Tapper was left fighting for his life after contracting coronavirus.

The diabetic dad, 52, found himself "heaving with every breath" and "unable to move" after being struck down by the killer bug.

His terrified family, who all contracted the deadly disease, kept vigil by his bedside after discovering his health condition meant he was likely to have more a severe reaction to COVID-19.

Jonathan's wife Nikki, 47, explained that medics urged them to order an oxygen machine so they could monitor his worrying condition at home.

Jonathan Tapper (second left) was left fighting for his life after catching coronavirus. Picture: Channel 4

Opening up about the scary ordeal, she said: "One night Jonathan came home from work and was unable to move.

"He had a cough and high temperature. He laid down on the sofa and – with no exaggeration – he stayed there for two weeks in our lounge room.

"We tended to him as best we could, but at times he seemed unable to breathe. Having spoken to the doctors, they urged us to stay home, but they said to quickly get an oxygen monitor, which fixed to his finger."

"Jonathan has underlying health conditions like diabetes and is in his early 50s, so we were very concerned."

The 52-year-old was left unable to move due to the deadly bug. Picture: Getty

Describing the harrowing few weeks in which Jonathan and Nikki's children, Amy, 20, and Josh, 22, witnessed their father deteriorate, she added: "I rushed downstairs and couldn’t believe how pale he was, heaving with every breath.

"I tried to keep calm, asking him all the time if he could breathe. I felt that I couldn’t think straight because I was so unwell myself at the time too. Amy was crying.

"But I kept vigil through the night and monitored his oxygen levels and luckily, with the help of 111 [NHS helpline], we got through to the next day.

"I’ve never been so afraid."

The telly star, who shed nearly three stone in 12 weeks last year after being diagnosed with diabetes, is reportedly on the road to recovery but is "still too sick" to speak about his coronavirus nightmare.

A spokesman for the family said: "I can confirm that the Tapper family all contracted Covid-19. We are really pleased to say the family are better - Jonathan is at the very end of his recovery and is now taking it easy."

However, reports suggest his wife and kids are afraid he could relapse as he continues to battle the nasty bug.