Who are the Tapper family from Gogglebox after dad Jonathan reveals coronavirus scare?

Gogglebox's Tapper family contracted coronavirus. Picture: Channel 4

Who are Gogglebox's Tapper family and how is dad Jonathan doing after his coronavirus scare?

The Tappers won the hearts of the nation when they appeared on Channel 4 show Gogglebox.

But the family of four recently revealed they all contracted coronavirus after dad Jonathan fell ill and was left ‘fighting for his life.’

So, who are Gogglebox’s Tapper family and what have they said about contracting coronavirus?

Who are the Tapper family and how old are they?

Gogglebox’s Tapper family are made up of mum Nikki, 47, and dad Jonathan, 52, and their children Josh, 22, and Amy, 20.

The Tapper family from Gogglebox contracted Coronavirus. Picture: Channel 4

They live in North London. Jonathan used to own a kosher restaurant but he now works as a chauffeur and Nikki is a nursery teacher.

The family have been on the show since it started back in 2013, but they left in 2018 so Amy could appear on Celebs Go Dating.

What have Gogglebox family The Tappers said about contracting coronavirus?

Gogglebox mum Nikki recently revealed husband Jonathan Tapper was left fighting for his life after contracting coronavirus.

Jonathon found himself "heaving with every breath" and "unable to move" after being struck down by the killer bug, while the rest of the family also suffered symptoms.

“One night Jonathan came home from work and was unable to move,” Nikki explained to The Daily Star.

"He had a cough and high temperature. He laid down on the sofa and – with no exaggeration – he stayed there for two weeks in our lounge room.

"We tended to him as best we could, but at times he seemed unable to breathe. Having spoken to the doctors, they urged us to stay home, but they said to quickly get an oxygen monitor, which fixed to his finger.

"Jonathan has underlying health conditions like diabetes and is in his early 50s, so we were very concerned."

Luckily, with the help of his family and calls to NHS helpline 111, Jonathon is on the road to recovery but is "still too sick" to speak about his coronavirus nightmare.

A spokesman for the family said: "I can confirm that the Tapper family all contracted Covid-19. We are really pleased to say the family are better - Jonathan is at the very end of his recovery and is now taking it easy."

The family even shared a family TikTok video over the weekend, showing they are on the mend.

This comes after Jonathan shed nearly three stone in 12 weeks last year after being diagnosed with diabetes. He went from 21st 3lbs to 18st 8lbs at the time.

