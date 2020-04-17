Who are Mary and Marina from Gogglebox, how old are they and why are they not on the show?

Gogglebox is bringing us some normality and keeping us going through these tough times.

The likes of Giles and Mary, Jenny and Lee, and Ellie and her boyfriend Nat have all been giving their verdict on this week's TV.

But with Mary and Marina missing from recent episodes, where have they gone, and will they return? Find out everything...

Who are Gogglebox’s Mary and Marina and how old are they?

Mary and Marina are two best pals from Bristol. Mary admitted in 2019 that she was 90-years-old, while Marina is 88-years-old now,

They joined the show in 2016 for series eight and have been making us laugh with their wine-drinking and cheeky comments ever since.

The pair met while living at the St Monica Trust retirement village in Bristol nine years ago, and they both still live there now.

In an interview with The St Monica Trust, Mary and Marina revealed they were discovered by producers while on their way to do some shopping.

Marina was asked if she had a friend to join her, and Marina said: "I went across to catch the bus down to Asda and this young girl comes up to me and says 'do you ever watch Gogglebox?' I said, 'well I have done' and she said 'do you want to be on it?' I thought, 'I’m game for a laugh, like'.

“Then she said 'have you got a friend?' And like that, Mary came round the corner on her scooter.”

Why are Mary and Marina not on Gogglebox?

Gogglebox bosses previously revealed the show will continue to film during the coronavirus lockdown, however fans have noticed that Mary and Marina have not been featuring in recent episodes.

Mary and Marina have not been seen on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

“I hope Mary and Marina are okay, I miss seeing them!,” said one Twitter user, while another asked: “Does anyone Know How Mary and Marina are doing? Honestly miss them on gogglebox.”

While a third added: “What we need to know is “Are Mary & Marina okay?” #Gogglebox”.

Heart.co.uk has reached out to Channel 4 for comment, but the pair presumably live in different apartments in their retirement village and are therefore isolating separately to keep themselves safe. Hopefully they will be back on our screens soon.

This comes after Channel 4 producers revealed they have implemented changes to filming to make sure that it can continue to air every Friday evening at 9pm.

The key difference is that the cast won't be welcoming the camera crew into their homes.

Instead, they will have stationary cameras in their living rooms without any contact with production staff.

Ian Katz, Channel 4's director of programming said: "The coronavirus outbreak is an enormous creative challenge for all broadcasters and though it is having a profound impact on getting some of our productions onto screen, it’s also a time when public service broadcasters like Channel 4 can step up and help people navigate through the extraordinary challenges we all now face.”

This means that Gogglebox favourites Ellie and Izzie have also had to stop filming together as they don’t live in the same household.

Instead, younger sister Ellie has been filming with her boyfriend, Nat who made his debut last Friday.

Ellie Warner and her boyfriend Nat on Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Sid Saddiqui from The Siddiqui family has also missed two episodes, but recently confirmed he was under the weather and should be back soon.

However, Jenny Newby and Lee Riley from Gogglebox have been self isolating together in Jenny’s caravan so they can continue filming.

Lee explained the situation on Twitter, writing: "Thank you 🙏 🙏for all the lovely tweets and love from you all 😘makes it all worth while isolating with Jenny 😂 JOKING 🤔.

"Hope you enjoyed the show big thanks to the crew, the cast, stay safe stay healthy stay in #Gogglebox goodnight goggleboxers 😘."

