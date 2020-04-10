Gogglebox hit by Ofcom complaints as fans claim cast are 'breaking' social isolating rules

10 April 2020, 18:11

Viewers quizzed Channel 4 about sisters Izzi and Ellie, and best pals Jenny and Lee.
Viewers quizzed Channel 4 about sisters Izzi and Ellie, and best pals Jenny and Lee. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers raised questions over a handful of stars who don’t live in the same households but appear on the sofa together.

Gogglebox has been hit by Ofcom complaints after viewers questioned whether or not the cast were abiding by social distancing rules amid the coronavirus crisis.

Stars of the popular Channel 4 show were quizzed over why they were still filming together when they usually lived in different households.

The watchdog company received 20 grievances from people who criticised the popular TV show's filming set-up, including that of best friends Lee and Jenny, and sisters Izzi and Ellie.

Read more: How much do the Gogglebox cast get paid? And how do you apply to be on the show?

Lee revealed he and Jenny have decided to self-isolate together.
Lee revealed he and Jenny have decided to self-isolate together. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers were also concerned about families from the Plummers to the Sandifords, wanting confirmation they were in lockdown together during the global pandemic.

Taking to Twitter to share their worries, one fan wrote: "When was this weeks #gogglebox recorded? Not all these people live together do they?! #socialdistancing."

Another added: "#Gogglebox love the program, but why aren’t they self isolating? They can’t all live together?!"

"Wondering why the #Gogglebox lot ain’t been self isolating the same as us," said a third viewer.

While a fourth fumed: "Surely the Leeds sisters, Jenny, Lee and the Blackpool siblings shouldn't be there together ?! #SocialDistancing #Gogglebox."

Read more: Who are Gogglebox's new couple Anne and Ken? Everything you need to know...

A spokesperson has revealed that last Friday's episode was filmed "before the Prime Minister's address last Monday".

They told The Sun: "Since the updated Public Health England advice, any filming was subject to stricter filming protocols which are now fully in place."

Popular members of the cast have also spoken out about self-isolation, with Lee confirming that he and Jenny have decided to move in together so they can continue filming side-by-side.

He tweeted: "Jenny and me watching together as we are both on lockdown TOGETHER friends with no benefits I may add, an hour of laughs stay safe stay well."

Read more: Gogglebox stars slammed for accusing Joe Wicks of 'cashing in' on coronavirus crisis

A representative for Channel 4 recently told MailOnline: "Most of the families live together but where they don't, they are complying with PHE social distancing guidelines.

"Gogglebox will only film with families where it's safe to do so. The health and safety of our cast and crew is paramount."

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Corrie star Simon Gregson has revealed he has coronavirus.

Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson reveals coronavirus battle and tells fans he feels 'awful'
Silus was one of Hollyoaks' most iconic villains

Who did Silas kill in Hollyoaks and what happened to him?

Sophie and Pete from Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox brother and sister Sophie and Pete Sandiford, how old are they and what are their jobs?
Sisters Izzi and Ellie on Gogglebox

Who are Gogglebox sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner, how old are they and what are their jobs?
Googlebox couple Giles and Mary

Who are Giles and Mary from Gogglebox, how old are they and why do they call each other nutty?

Trending on Heart

Top-selling game Dobble is available to print and play for free.

Here’s how to snap up the UK’s top-selling games for free this Easter weekend

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec recreated The Arnolfini Portrait by Dutch artist Jan van Eyck.

Ant and Dec join latest craze and recreate famous painting during lockdown

Celebrities

The homeware stores are allowed to stay open

Is B&Q and Homebase open over Easter weekend?

Lifestyle

Treat yourself and your family to an Easter mug cake over the bank holiday weekend

How to make a Easter mug cake with only five ingredients

Food & Health

Many people have noticed they are feeling more tired than usual

Why am I so tired? How lockdown can be making you feel fatigued

Lifestyle

The Cambridgeshire public are now able to report a person or people breaking lockdown rules with an online form

Police launch online form for public to report people breaking coronavirus lockdown rules

News