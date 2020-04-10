Gogglebox hit by Ofcom complaints as fans claim cast are 'breaking' social isolating rules

Viewers quizzed Channel 4 about sisters Izzi and Ellie, and best pals Jenny and Lee. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers raised questions over a handful of stars who don’t live in the same households but appear on the sofa together.

Gogglebox has been hit by Ofcom complaints after viewers questioned whether or not the cast were abiding by social distancing rules amid the coronavirus crisis.

Stars of the popular Channel 4 show were quizzed over why they were still filming together when they usually lived in different households.

The watchdog company received 20 grievances from people who criticised the popular TV show's filming set-up, including that of best friends Lee and Jenny, and sisters Izzi and Ellie.

Lee revealed he and Jenny have decided to self-isolate together. Picture: Channel 4

Viewers were also concerned about families from the Plummers to the Sandifords, wanting confirmation they were in lockdown together during the global pandemic.

Taking to Twitter to share their worries, one fan wrote: "When was this weeks #gogglebox recorded? Not all these people live together do they?! #socialdistancing."

Another added: "#Gogglebox love the program, but why aren’t they self isolating? They can’t all live together?!"

"Wondering why the #Gogglebox lot ain’t been self isolating the same as us," said a third viewer.

While a fourth fumed: "Surely the Leeds sisters, Jenny, Lee and the Blackpool siblings shouldn't be there together ?! #SocialDistancing #Gogglebox."

A spokesperson has revealed that last Friday's episode was filmed "before the Prime Minister's address last Monday".

They told The Sun: "Since the updated Public Health England advice, any filming was subject to stricter filming protocols which are now fully in place."

Popular members of the cast have also spoken out about self-isolation, with Lee confirming that he and Jenny have decided to move in together so they can continue filming side-by-side.

He tweeted: "Jenny and me watching together as we are both on lockdown TOGETHER friends with no benefits I may add, an hour of laughs stay safe stay well."

A representative for Channel 4 recently told MailOnline: "Most of the families live together but where they don't, they are complying with PHE social distancing guidelines.

"Gogglebox will only film with families where it's safe to do so. The health and safety of our cast and crew is paramount."