Gogglebox stars slammed for accusing Joe Wicks of 'cashing in' on coronavirus crisis

Gogglebox viewers have taken to Twitter to defend Joe Wicks. Picture: Channel 4 / Instagram

Blackpool siblings Pete and Sophie Sandiford have been blasted for their comments about The Body Coach.

Gogglebox stars Pete and Sophie Sandiford have been slammed by viewers for accusing Joe Wicks of "cashing in" on the coronavirus outbreak.

Fans of The Body Coach hit back at the brother and sister duo from Blackpool who claimed the fitness star was benefitting finically from the COVID-19 crisis.

Angry tweets flooded social media after the personal trainer was criticised on the popular Channel 4 show, with many branding the Sandiford siblings "disrespectful" for their comments.

Joe Wicks fans hit back at Sophie and Pete. Picture: Channel 4

It kicked off when Joe, 33, was quizzed on The Andrew Marr Show about his idea to become the nation's PE teacher, which was then broadcast as a clip on Gogglebox.

Sophie, 24, joked his "journey" to success only involved a webcam and a YouTube channel, while her brother Pete added: "And capitalising on a pandemic."

When the camera flashed back to the pair just a few moments later, Pete continued: "He is cashing in big style. If there's a whiff of a pound now he is there."

While the twosome's sharp jokes usually go down a treat with Gogglebox viewers, fans weren't impressed with their opinions and took to Twitter to air their anger.

"Not liking #Gogglebox tonight - really rude comments about Joe Wicks being shown. Shame on you. He’s helping out during difficult times," fumed one fan.

Another raged: "I love #Gogglebox normally but not tonight. No need to be laying into Joe Wicks and Jamie Oliver who are clearly doing their best to help others in the current situation. Shame on @Channel4."

"Regardless of what you think of Joe Wicks, he's donating 100% of his profits from from his YouTube PE project to the NHS. Not just sitting on a sofa moaning," said a third in Joe's defence.

A fourth added: "#Gogglebox slagging Joe wicks off. Shame on you. What have you coach potatos done recently?"

"Nah I’m not cool with peeps making fun of Joe Wicks. He’s a lovely bloke doing something great for the kids, so let’s drop the put downs," ranted a fifth.

While a sixth said: "Makers of #Gogglebox need to have a word with the brother/Sister how disrespectful were they about @JoeWicks,The guy has shown nothing but kindness thru this difficult time an their sitting there insulting him #disrespectful."

Joe has been keeping the UK active with his morning workouts for children who are currently missing out on exercise at school due to the coronavirus.

He announced earlier this week that he was planning on donating all the profits made from his popular PE videos to the NHS.

The father-of-two, who shares Indie, two, and three-month-old Marley with his model wife Rosie Jones, revealed he has so far earned more than £80,000 – all of which will be gifted to our national healthcare system.

On Wednesday this week, Joe told Good Morning Britain: "I’ve done UK tours, schools. I’ve done YouTube live workouts, I thought why not do it again? I was supposed to be on another tour.

"We’ve had 22 million views, it’s been unbelievable. I’ve reached millions of families and kids.

"Every penny, all of that money is going to the NHS. The more we do it, the more we raise, I’m so proud of that."