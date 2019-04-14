Gogglebox needs some new telly stars and will pay £££! Do you fit the bill?

Scarlett Moffatt has developed a great career. Picture: Heart

By Beci Wood

Fancy getting paid to watch some telly?

Well Gogglebox applications are now open - with bosses offering £1,500 a month and free takeaways to hopefuls.

Production company Studio Lambert have asked fans to email applyforgogglebox@studiolambert.com if they think they have what it takes to be the next Scarlett Moffatt or Steph and Dom.

They will need to be available for filming 12 hours a week across two six-hour stints.

Gogglebox stars Steph and Dom. Picture: Getty

It’s a U-turn on the show’s initial ‘street casting’ process.

June and the late Leon were found in a bridge club while Stephen and Chris were hairdressers.

In 2015, the show's creator Stephen Lambert said previously: "Everybody on Gogglebox has been found and persuaded to be on the show and I think that's the key to why they are likeable and why the show works, because we get to know these people.

"We've never advertised for people on Gogglebox."

Last night fans were left giggling when retiree Beryl appeared to make 'sex noises' while watching a clip from Britain's Got Talent with her husband John.

During a clip of the Vardanyan Brothers' Britain's Got Talent audition, she was heard gasping over and over, saying ‘oh wow, oh my goodness me.”