Who are Gogglebox's new couple Anne and Ken? Everything you need to know...

Anne and Ken joined the new series of Gogglebox. Picture: Channel 4

Anne and Ken joined Channel 4's Gogglebox for the new series - but who are they and how long have they been married?

Gogglebox is back for a new series on Channel 4, with all our favourites giving their best critique of the week’s TV.

But while the likes of Giles and Mary and Izzi and Ellie have returned, viewers were surprised to see new couple Anne and Ken on the sofa.

So, here’s everything we know about them so far…

Who are the new couple on Gogglebox Anne and Ken?

Anne and Ken joined the Channel 4 show for its latest run of episodes, and just like Scarlett Moffatt and her family, they’re from County Durham.

Despite fans only seeing them briefly, Anne and Ken have settled in well with the pair giving their opinion on an ITV news story about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to Canada.

Anne and Ken have joined the Gogglebox family. Picture: Channel 4

Anne remarked “She maybe just doesn’t like England or Great Britain," to which Ken responded: “Why? Nothing wrong with it… except for the weather.”

Hopefully we’ll find out more about the couple as the weeks go on…

How old are new Gogglebox couple Anne and Ken and how long have they been married?

It is unclear how old the couple are, but they tied the knot 50 years ago.

In their debut on the show, Ken presented Anne with a bouquet of 50 roses, one for every year they’ve been married.

Anne was very grateful for the bouquet, but joked that she hadn’t got him anything in return.

She said: "You have put me to shame now with a card and roses, and I got you nothing. But you have me and that’s all you need.”

According to The Sun, Gogglebox stars get paid £1,500 a month per family, which they can share out between themselves however they see fit.

