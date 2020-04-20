Phillip Schofield 'moves out of £2million family home' after coming out as gay

Phillip Schofield has reportedly left his family home after coming out as gay. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Phillip Schofield has reportedly moved from Oxfordshire to London, months after revealing to the public he is gay.

Phillip Schofield, 58, has reportedly left his family home in Oxfordshire which he shares with wife of 27 years Steph, and their two daughters Molly, 27, and Ruby, 24.

The star, who is most famous for hosting This Morning alongside Holly Willoughby, is said to have moved to a London place where he is commuting to and from work.

The Mail reported that Phillip is no longer living with his wife Steph, and that he had moved out for good.

Phillip Schofield is said to have moved out for good and is currently commuting to the This Morning studios from his place in London. Picture: Instagram/Molly Schofield

A source told the publication: "There has been talk for weeks that Phillip isn't living with Steph any more, that he had moved out for good and had a new home. He has a place in central London.

"It's not as big but it's the beginning of a new life for him."

Phillip Schofield said his wife and daughters had been supporting him when he came out on This Morning. Picture: Instagram/Ruby Schofield

They added: "It very much also seems as though their marriage could well be over."

Phillip Schofield's representation have declined to comment.

Phillip Schofield revealed the truth about his sexuality back in February this year. Picture: ITV

Phillip came out a gay in a statement posted on Instagram earlier this year, which was then followed by a live TV interview with his friend Holly Willoughby.

Talking to his friend and addressing the nation, he said: "This is tough, this is not something that has happened quickly.

"I've had to deal with this in my head for quite some time."

Phillip Schofield has been married to Steph for 27 years. Picture: Instagram/Phillip Schofield

Speaking of his wife Steph, he said: "I cannot write in any statement how I feel about that woman. She is amazing. She is literally astonishing."

