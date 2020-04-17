Cheryl shares adorable video of three-year-old son Bear speaking with Geordie accent

17 April 2020, 12:45 | Updated: 17 April 2020, 12:55

Cheryl shares Bear with ex Liam Payne, and the couple rarely post about the toddler on social media.

Cheryl has shared a rare Instagram story featuring her son Bear, in which he chats away in a Geordie accent just like his mum's.

The adorable three-year-old, who she shares with ex Liam Payne, can be heard asking his mum if they can go to the park.

Cheryl spoke to her son Bear while on camera
Cheryl spoke to her son Bear while on camera. Picture: Instagram

Cheryl, 36, was filming a video of her new rainbow t-shirt - that she bought to support the NHS - when Bear sweetly interrupted her.

He piped up: "I'd like to eat. I want to go to the park."

Cheryl then replied: "We can't go to the park just yet", adding: "Let's go for a walk."

Bear asked Cheryl if they could go to the park in the sweet clip
Bear asked Cheryl if they could go to the park in the sweet clip. Picture: Instagram/Cheryl

Speaking off camera, Bear agreed, saying: "Let's go for a walk. Yes!"

Cheryl and Liam have opted not to share pictures of their son publicly, but Liam previously revealed that he is the 'spitting image' of his dad, but with 'Cheryl's eyes'.

Liam recently opened up about not being able to visit his son while he is in London and Cheryl is in Buckinghamshire.

He told The Sun: "Me and Cheryl had a very open conversation about visiting, but it’s difficult. It was right around his birthday that it [lockdown] happened.

Cheryl shares Bear with her ex Liam Payne
Cheryl shares Bear with her ex Liam Payne. Picture: Instagram

"It was one of the first times I was in the ­country for his birthday and I was ready to go over and I just thought, ‘I don’t know how I feel about it’.

"So it’s just been difficult having to put up with a lot of FaceTime, and sometimes he wants to talk on FaceTime, sometimes he doesn’t.

"I have a new-found respect for people who have these jobs that mean they have to miss their kids a lot."

