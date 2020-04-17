First Dates waitress Laura Tott updates fans on all her symptoms after contracting coronavirus

17 April 2020, 11:44

Laura Tott revealed her symptoms day-by-day after contracting coronavirus
Laura Tott revealed her symptoms day-by-day after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Instagram/Laura Tott
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Laura Tott revealed she had tested positive for coronavirus this week, and has now shared an update on her condition.

First Dates waitress Laura Tott, 25, contracted COVID-19 after returning to the NHS frontline as a paramedic.

Earlier this week, the star, who is a favourite on the popular Channel 4 dating show, revealed she had tested positive for the virus, telling fans when she heard she was COVID-19 'positive' it "threw her a little".

She told fans that she felt like "absolute rubbish", and that she has been sleeping a lot due to the virus.

Now, Laura has shared an update on her health and listed all the symptoms she has experienced for her followers who have been enquiring.

Laura Tott returned to the NHS as a paramedic
Laura Tott returned to the NHS as a paramedic. Picture: Laura Tott/Instagram

Writing on her Instagram, Laura posted: "Thanks so much for every single message. Just wanna remind everyone that I'm fine, mild symptoms, I'm really lucky so far.

"There's so many people out there that haven't been so lucky and my heart goes out to them.

"Feel like I'm getting back to normal, just so tired now, so fingers crossed I'll be back at work soon."

Laura updated fans with her condition after revealing she had caught COVID-19
Laura updated fans with her condition after revealing she had caught COVID-19. Picture: Laura Tott/Instagram

She went on to list all the symptoms she felt over the past seven days, but reminded everyone that people present the virus in different ways.

She explained that on day one, she felt aches all over her legs and back and was suffering from a sniffly nose.

On day two, Laura said she completely lost her sense of smell and taste and also experienced worsening cold symptoms, which she said felt like hay fever or sinusitis.

On day three, Laura said she felt really sick, headaches started and she felt as if she was underwater – she also started to get a fever.

Between day four and five of the virus, Laura said she was extremely tired with worsening headaches and a blocked nose.

She explained her taste and smell were still gone at this point.

The First Dates waitress said she was feeling better after seven days of symptoms
The First Dates waitress said she was feeling better after seven days of symptoms. Picture: Instagram/Laura Tott

The following day she experience symptoms such as headache and fatigue.

On day seven, she explained that she started to feel tight chested and a little dizzy when walking around.

However, she added this could have been a symptom of anxiety and not coronavirus.

While she still has no sense of smell or taste, Laura did tell fans she is starting to feel better.

Laura Tott hopes to be back to work soon after fighting the virus
Laura Tott hopes to be back to work soon after fighting the virus. Picture: Laura Tott/Instagram

She explained to her fans on social media: "I’ve had so many messages from people about symptoms. Everyone presents differently.

"Mine are pretty different to the classic cough and fever. Just wanna spread awareness on the variety of symptoms."

She added: "The more awareness we have the more chance we have of beating this Rona cow. And remember that not everyone that catches this dies, I know it’s a worrying time for everyone but remember how many people have survived it so far."

