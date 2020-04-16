This Morning doctor urges UK public to take Vitamin D to help fight coronavirus

Dr Chris reccomended taking a vitamin D supplement (right: stock image). Picture: ITV/Getty

Dr Chris spoke out on the importance of vitamin D amid the coronavirus outbreak.

This Morning's Dr Chris has urged the public to consider taking a vitamin D supplement to help their body fight coronavirus.

He said that the vitamin - which people commonly get through sunlight - could help your immune system to fight against Covid-19.

Dr Chris gave advice on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

As many of us are staying inside during the lockdown, it can be difficult to get your Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) of the vitamin, so he suggested that the public consider taking a supplement.

Dr Chris told Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes: "vitamin D is made in your skin and in the action of sunshine.

"We are all low on vitamin D, and we should be taking vitamin D.

Dr Chris spoke to Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

He also read out a research paper that states: "Vitamin D deficiency is common - we recommend that those at risk of coronavirus urgently supplement with Vitamin D to enhance their resistance to Covid-19, and this advice is to be extended to the general adult public."

He recommended looking for supplements with 'Vitamin D3' on the label.

Ruth emphasised that vitamin D would not prevent you from getting coronavirus, but there are measures you can take to help fight it.

Dr Chris has recommended taking a vitamin D supplement (stock image). Picture: Getty

The NHS website states: "If you choose to take vitamin D supplements, 10 micrograms a day will be enough for most people.

"Don't take more than 100 micrograms of vitamin D a day as it could be harmful. This applies to adults, including pregnant and breastfeeding women and the elderly, and children aged 11 to 17 years."

Always consult your doctor if you have any questions about supplements.

