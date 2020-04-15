Doctor reveals detailed step-by-step plan for when you go food shopping to stop spread of coronavirus

Here's how you should carry out your supermarket shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Are you scared of bringing the coronavirus into your home after you've been to the supermarket? Here's how you can be extra careful and stop the spread of the virus.

We all know the best thing we can do to slow the spread of coronavirus and help ease the pressure on the NHS is to simply stay at home.

However, there are the essential times we do need to leave the house, to get food shopping, for example.

While we're all being careful and washing our hands after every trip outside, there is still so much more than can be done to make sure you're not bringing the deadly virus into your homes.

Dr. Bill Griggs, former trauma services director of The Royal Adelaide Hospital, revealed to Smart Parenting a detailed 25 step plan people should follow.

It includes what you should be doing before you leave your house, while you're out at the supermarket and when you get home.

Dr. Bill Griggs revealed a 25 step plan for doing your food shopping safely. Picture: Getty

When leaving home

1. Wear a short-sleeved top or shirt and no jewellery

Dr Griggs revealed that when you return home you want to be able to wash your hands and arms well and that dealing with crevices from watches, rings and clothing will make it more difficult.

2. Leave your wallet and handbag at home

You should aim to take as fewer items as possible with you when you head out to the supermarket.

Only bring the essentials.

3. Place phone in resealable plastic bag

Putting your phone in a resealable plastic bag will stop you from going on it as much as well as stop it touching other surfaces or things when you are out.

4. Place bank cards, cash, ID etc in another resealable bag

Do the same for bank cards etc to ensure they're not contaminated

5. Wear closed shoes

Make sure to avoid open toe shoes, and always put your shoes on just before you leave the house.

6. Bring your own water

If you know you'll need a drink while you're out, make sure to have it in a clean container, which is then also placed in a disposable bag.

7. Place an empty plastic box outside your door

This will be for cleaning your items when you get home.

8. Place all personal item in separate plastic box

All your essentials can go in here and sit in your car for the journey to the supermarket.

9. Plan your outing

Make sure if you're heading out you are getting as much done in one go as possible to help avoid unnecessary trips.

Dr. Bill Griggs suggests sanitising hands while shopping, paying with card and avoiding long sleeved tops and jewellery. Picture: Getty

While out and about

10. Don't go on your phone unless you need to

Unless you absolutely need to, do not touch your phone.

11. Do not touch your face at any point

This one is a given.

12. Be mindful of items which are being touched regularly by the public

Use your brain to consider what is likely around and in the supermarket to be touched often by the public.

13. Don't touch anything you don't need to

Know what you want to get and pick up before you do in order to stop yourself from touching unnecessary items.

14. Disinfect hands as regularly as possible

Also an obvious one, carry a sanitiser with you around the supermarket.

15. Open doors with you feet, elbows or shoulders if you can

Avoid opening and closing doors with your hands as this will be a regularly touched area by the public. If you can, use your arms, shoulders or feet to do this.

16. Do not eat while out

Because it is almost impossible to eat without touching your face, you should avoid eating when out and only drink the water you bought yourself.

17. Don't itch your face

If you have to, use your upper arm to itch your face.

18. Avoid using cash to pay

This is something many supermarkets are urging customers to do across the UK to stop the handling of potentially contaminated cash.

If you need to enter your pin into a card machine, use your ring finger to press the buttons instead of your thumb on index finger.

When you leave the house, so as much as you can in one trip to avoid making unnecessary trips out of the house. Picture: Getty

When you get home

19. Bring your items that you bought out of the car

As well as your personal belongings in the car's plastic box.

20. Place items you bought into the plastic box you left on outside your front door

Throw away the bags the products came in and place them in the plastic box outside your house.

21. Take off your shoes and leave them inside

Avoid walking your shoes through the house.

22. Wash your hands well

Give you hands a thorough wash.

23. Clean the items you bought one at a time and place in a clean plastic box

The items you bought from the supermarket, clean these one at a time, and then the plastic box.

24. Clean your car

Anti-bacterial wipe your car handle, door handles, gear stick and seat belt.

Make sure to clean the plastic box your personal items were in as well.

25. Have a cleaning area outside your house

Wash your hands again outside.

To make this easier, set up a cleaning station outside if you have a tap in order to make the process easier.

