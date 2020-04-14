Pizza Express reveal exactly how to recreate their garlic dough balls from home

You can make your own identical dough balls at home. Picture: Pizza Express

By Mared Parry

There's no better treat to master at home than Pizza Express' (until now) secret dough ball recipe!

Quarantine has got everyone turning their hand to different skills, one of which is cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

And as many restaurants start revealing how to recreate their famous recipes, Pizza Express has joined in and finally let us all know the top secret recipe of their infamous garlic dough balls.

We honestly can't wait to try these out for ourselves, and the method to create them is so simple too.

Will you be trying out the recipe? Picture: Pizza Express

The chain pizzeria has been making the dough balls for over 50 years, and the secret to creating them has always been kept under lock and key... until now.

Here's how you make them:

FOR THE DOUGH BALLS (makes 2 portions):

You’ll need:

· 150ml warm water – roughly 27 degrees

· 1 teaspoon of sugar

· 15g fresh yeast (or 2 level teaspoons of dry yeast)

· 225g of plain flour (plus extra for working)

· 1.5 teaspoons of salt

· Extra virgin olive oil

Method:

1. First up, preheat the oven to 230°C / 210°C fan assisted

2. Add the sugar and crumble the fresh yeast into the warm water. Allow the mixture to stand for 10 – 15 minutes in a warm place until froth develops on the surface

3. Sift the flour and salt into a large mixing bowl. Make a well in the middle and pour the yeast mixture in

4. Lightly flour your hands and slowly mix the ingredients together until they bind

5. Generously dust your surface with flour, throw down the dough and begin kneading for 10 minutes until smooth, silky and soft. Leave dough to rest until soft to the touch but not too springy

6. Roll dough into a 1.2m long tube. Chop into 16 chunks and place in an oven proof pan. Leave the Dough Balls to rest in the pan for 30 mins

7. Make sure the oven has reached temperature and bake for 6 minutes until golden





FOR THE GARLIC BUTTER:

You’ll need:

· 10ml extra virgin olive oil

· 4 teaspoons of butter

· 0.5 teaspoons of chopped garlic

Method:

1. Blend olive oil and chopped garlic into a paste.

2. Pour over butter and blend with a spoon

Simple as can be right?! We'll be trying these out as soon as we can get our hands on all of the ingredients.

For more inspiration and information on PizzaExpress’ ‘Cook at Home’ range, you visit: pizzaexpress.com.