This Morning viewers in hysterics as Holly Willoughby makes very rude innuendo during a chat about dogs

30 June 2020, 10:48 | Updated: 30 June 2020, 10:57

Phil and Holly could barely hold it together after the x-rated comment.

Holly Willoughby had This Morning viewers in hysterics earlier today after making an x-rated innuendo during a segment about puppies.

Holly was left red-face after the joke
Holly was left red-face after the joke. Picture: ITV

She and her co-host Phillip Schofield were looking at photos of dogs that viewers had sent in, and got to an adorable picture of a Cock-A-Chon called Milo.

The couple were discussing adorable Cock-A-Chon Milo
The couple were discussing adorable Cock-A-Chon Milo. Picture: ITV

Holly Willoughby then exclaimed: "What's a Cock-A-Chon?" to which Phillip replied that it was a cross between a Cocker Spaniel and Bichon Frise.

Holly joked: "I like a Cock-A-Chon", and the pair could barely hold it together.

Holly and Phil could barely hold it together during the segment
Holly and Phil could barely hold it together during the segment. Picture: ITV

Viewers took to Twitter to express their delight at the gag, with one writing: "Really Holly really" with a number of laugh-cry emojis.

Another added: "Only 2 minutes into #ThisMorning Holly and Phil are already starting with the dirty jokes. Happy Tuesday!"

A third added: "This is why I love @hollywillis".

View this post on Instagram

The new norm... back to school... 🍎

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

Holly was absent from presenting duties on Monday of last week, and revealed that she'd taken the day off to take her kids back to school.

Posting a photo of their feet to Instagram, she wrote: "The new norm... back to school... 🍎".

