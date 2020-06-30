This Morning viewers in hysterics as Holly Willoughby makes very rude innuendo during a chat about dogs

Phil and Holly could barely hold it together after the x-rated comment.

Holly Willoughby had This Morning viewers in hysterics earlier today after making an x-rated innuendo during a segment about puppies.

Holly was left red-face after the joke. Picture: ITV

She and her co-host Phillip Schofield were looking at photos of dogs that viewers had sent in, and got to an adorable picture of a Cock-A-Chon called Milo.

The couple were discussing adorable Cock-A-Chon Milo. Picture: ITV

Holly Willoughby then exclaimed: "What's a Cock-A-Chon?" to which Phillip replied that it was a cross between a Cocker Spaniel and Bichon Frise.

Holly joked: "I like a Cock-A-Chon", and the pair could barely hold it together.

Holly and Phil could barely hold it together during the segment. Picture: ITV

Viewers took to Twitter to express their delight at the gag, with one writing: "Really Holly really" with a number of laugh-cry emojis.

Another added: "Only 2 minutes into #ThisMorning Holly and Phil are already starting with the dirty jokes. Happy Tuesday!"

A third added: "This is why I love @hollywillis".

Holly was absent from presenting duties on Monday of last week, and revealed that she'd taken the day off to take her kids back to school.

Posting a photo of their feet to Instagram, she wrote: "The new norm... back to school... 🍎".

