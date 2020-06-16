Drive-in cinema showing classics like The Greatest Showman to tour the UK this summer

The drive-in cinema will tour the UK this summer (stock images). Picture: Getty

Classic films like Grease, The Lion King and The Greatest Showman will be screened throughout the tour.

A drive-in cinema tour will travel round the country this summer, bringing classic films to venues across the UK.

Adventure Drive-in, which is a new series from outdoor cinema company Adventure Cinema, will visit over 20 towns and cities this summer between July 4 and September 30.

The tour will start on July 4 (stock image). Picture: Getty

To ensure the safety of guests, a number of social distancing measures will be in place - including plenty of space between parked cars and entry scanned via reg plates on vehicles to avoid contact with staff.

Guests can bring their own food, snacks and drinks to enjoy from their cars, which will all have full view of the screen.

Ben Lovell from Adventure Drive-In said: "We are extremely excited to launch our Adventure Drive-In tour and feel that drive-in offers the perfect solution for events when social distancing is required. We’ll be using our breadth of experience from the last three years within outdoor cinema creating a memorable experience for all those who attend. Not only do we have some fantastic movies to show, we also have music events that bring you the ultimate in-car party. We cannot wait!"

Adventure Drive-In will show classic films like the Lion King and Grease (stock image). Picture: Getty

The following locations have been confirmed for the tour, with a more dates due to be announced soon:

4th - 5th July: Driffield

7th - 9th July: Carlisle

10th - 12th July: Wetherby

14th - 16th July: Hull

17th - 19th July: Scunthorpe

21st - 22nd July: Crewe

23rd - 26th July: Birmingham

28th July - 2nd August: Sheffield

4th - 9th August: Nottingham

11th - 12th August: Enfield

13th 14th August: Huntingdon

15th - 16th August: Aveley, Essex

18th - 20th August: Redhill, Surrey

21st - 23rd August: Peterborough

25th - 27th August: Llanelli

28th - 30th August: Neath Port Talbot

1st - 3rd September: Taunton

4th - 6th September: Yeovil

8th - 13th September: Exeter

15th - 16th September: Newton Abbot

22nd - 23rd September: Builth Wells

24th - 27th September: Newport

The tour will include a number of classic films, including (but not limited to) those listed below. You can find out which films will be played at each venue here.

- Dirty Dancing

- Back to the Future

- Ferris Bueller's Day Off

- Labyrinth

- The Goonies

- The Blues Brothers

- Grease

- The Lion King

- Cool Runnings

- The Greatest Showman

- Pulp Fiction

- Jurassic Park

Tickets start from £27.50 - you can find out more on their website.

