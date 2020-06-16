Aldi's large hanging egg chair is going back on sale this weekend

16 June 2020, 12:35

The Aldi hanging egg chair is back!
The Aldi hanging egg chair is back! Picture: Lidl/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

If you missed out on the must-have home and garden accessory last month, you'll be happy to know a larger version is coming back.

Thanks to Instagram stars such as Mrs Hinch and Stacey Solomon, people have been eagerly trying the get their hands on egg chairs to finish off their gardens or living spaces.

Last month, some Aldi customers were left disappointed as they missed out on the chance to get their hands on the classic rattan hanging egg chair as it went back in stock online.

However, Aldi have now announced the return of the large version of the chair, and it will be available to buy this weekend.

READ MORE: Dunelm announces incredible 50 per cent off sale on kitchen and homeware items

The larger version of the hanging egg chair will be back online this weekend
The larger version of the hanging egg chair will be back online this weekend. Picture: Aldi

The large version comes in a grey colour, with a charcoal cushion for you to lounge on, although there is room for two of you to snuggle up.

The chair is affordable and stylish, and can moved around so you can find the perfect sun spot in your garden this summer.

People will have to be quick to snap the deal up
People will have to be quick to snap the deal up. Picture: Aldi

And with lockdown continuing into the summer months, there's no better place to relax with a book or your favourite podcast.

The large hanging egg chair will be on sale online only from June 21 for £199.99, £50 more than the regular size.

But if you're interested, you'll have to be quick as they're set to sell out in minutes.

READ MORE: Painting your front door blue could add thousands to your house's value

