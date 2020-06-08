Painting your front door blue could add thousands to your house's value

Painting your front door blue could make a huge difference. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

The simple change could indeed mean you profit a huge amount if you were to sell your home.

A new survey has revealed the colour of your front door has the potential to increase the value of your home by thousands of pounds.

To give homeowners an advantage when deciding to sell their home, Sellhousefast.uk considered potential variables that could change the value of a property.

A blue door is the right way to go it seems. Picture: Getty

The housing experts found the colour of your front door can affect the value of your house and, in their research, also looked into the psychology behind different door colours.

Their research found that the colour blue is the most valuable front door colour to have, adding an average of £4,000 to property.

However, it's bad news for those with brown doors, as it decreases property value by an average of £700.

The researched showed a huge variety in the colour of the door and how it affects the property value. Picture: Sellhousefast.uk

The colour white could increase by £3,400, red by £1,800, black by £1000, and green by £500.

Sellhousefast.uk also spoke to an expert, Lee Chambers MsC MBPsS, who is an Environmental Psychologist who suggested people avoiding extreme colours and to keep things neutral if they're thinking of selling.

He said: "Colour is a powerful tool to communicate action, influence choice and even change people's mood. It can even influence physiological reactions.

"While in office design, we use green in regenerative environments, and blue in productive environments, the colour of your front door can influence a buyers initial perception.

"Our eyes are drawn to entrance points, so a front door is often one of the first things we notice.”

Which door would you go for? Picture: Getty

As well as the value Sellhousefast.uk also looked into the psychology of colour and what it conveys about your home to potential buyers.

They found that a red front door is seen as very traditional, like a post-box, and conveys a vibrant, passionate personality inside.

A green front door conveys a trusting, grounded personality and represents growth.

A white front door is seen as more modern, clean, and organised in some respects, and peaceful in others.

A brown front door, usually wooden, promotes a more natural sense, strong and stable.

A black door can be mysterious but can also be stylish and sophisticated.

A blue front door can promote a feeling of serenity and promotes an appealing sense of freedom.

If you're thinking about selling your home this could definitely be something useful to bear in mind.