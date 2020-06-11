Dunelm announces incredible 50 per cent off sale on kitchen and homeware items
11 June 2020, 15:51
The homeware store has a whopping sale on at the moment and they've included a number of bestselling items.
If you're after a bargain to spice up your home during lockdown, you might want to check out Dunelm's huge online sale.
The store are currently offering deliveries, so you won't even need to step a foot outside your home to grab some new items.
The sale is up to a huge 50 per cent off and covers all the store's areas, such as bedding, rugs, kitchen and even baths stuff.
Here are some bargains we found:
Scoville Neverstick 3 Piece Saucepan Set, £28
Edinburgh Wingback Chair in Duck Egg, £139.30
Endon Nicola Light Pendant, £36.40