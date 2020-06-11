Dunelm announces incredible 50 per cent off sale on kitchen and homeware items

11 June 2020, 15:51

The sale at Dunelm will mean you grab a load of things for the home
The sale at Dunelm will mean you grab a load of things for the home. Picture: Dunelm
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The homeware store has a whopping sale on at the moment and they've included a number of bestselling items.

If you're after a bargain to spice up your home during lockdown, you might want to check out Dunelm's huge online sale.

The store are currently offering deliveries, so you won't even need to step a foot outside your home to grab some new items.

The sale is up to a huge 50 per cent off and covers all the store's areas, such as bedding, rugs, kitchen and even baths stuff.

Here are some bargains we found:

This mirror is a steal
This mirror is a steal. Picture: Dunelm

Small Black Global Mirror, £4

This rug will make your living room so cosy
This rug will make your living room so cosy. Picture: Dunelm

Cream Morocco Rug, £63.20

If you need some new kitchenware
If you need some new kitchenware. Picture: Dunelm

Scoville Neverstick 3 Piece Saucepan Set, £28

This footstool is so stylish
This footstool is so stylish. Picture: Dunelm

Ari Footstool in Navy, £17.50

This armchair is reduced by £60
This armchair is reduced by £60. Picture: Dunelm

Edinburgh Wingback Chair in Duck Egg, £139.30

Fancy a touch of modern industrialism in your home?
Fancy a touch of modern industrialism in your home? Picture: Dunelm

Endon Nicola Light Pendant, £36.40

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Halfords are helping to keep you safe on the roads

Halfords now offering free car checks to all drivers to keep motors road safe
Babies birthdays can cost up to £200

New parents spend over £200 on their kid’s first birthday party, research reveals
Oven door cleaning with hack

Incredible video shows we've been cleaning our oven doors wrong
Marmite is running low due to lockdown

Lockdown causes nationwide Marmite shortage due to lack of brewer's yeast

Food & Health

Martin Lewis has urged people to stop 'furlough shaming'

Martin Lewis urges people to stop ‘furlough shaming’ workers for enjoying parks and beaches

News

Trending on Heart

Lisa Kudrow revealed the exciting news

Friends star Lisa Kudrow teases huge twist in upcoming reunion episode

TV & Movies

Ross Kemp revealed Barbara Windsor sometimes forgets who he is

Ross Kemp reveals heartbreak as Barbara Windsor forgets who he is amid Alzheimer's battle

Celebrities

Coronation Street stars have headed back to filming

Coronation Street gives behind-the-scenes look into lockdown episodes with social distancing rules

TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby's dress is £20 from Reserved

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £20 floral mini dress from Reserved

Celebrities

We've rounded up all of the must-have products you need to look incredible post-lockdown

How to get yourself ready for the post-lockdown glow-up

Beauty