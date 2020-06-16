Spectrum release new Disney range with brushes and accessorises inspired by Cruella De Vil

16 June 2020, 14:29

Spectrum have released a new Disney range with brushes and accessorises inspired by Cruella De Vil
Spectrum have released a new Disney range with brushes and accessorises inspired by Cruella De Vil. Picture: Spectrum/Disney
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Spectrum's new Disney collection, inspired by the iconic villain Cruella De Vil, is all we need to brighten lockdown.

Spectrum's latest Disney collection is perfect for anyone who secretly loved Cruella De Vil's style – evil plots aside.

The new Cruella De Vil collection is monochrome perfection, complete with the iconic red shade running throughout the range.

As part of the collection, Spectrum are selling a 10 piece brush set, Cruella De Vil sponge set, a Kabuki Brush, the makeup clutch bag as well as the set of everything for a reduced price.

All sticking to the villain's classic looks, the brushes have half white and half black bristles, while the handles reflect Cruella's bold red lipstick.

The collection is made up of some of Spectrum's best-selling products, which have been reimagined, with "a nod to the cold and villainous character", the brand say.

This collection is available online from June 15.

Here's what you'll find in the collection:

Cruella De Vil 10 Piece Brush Set Regular £49.99
Cruella De Vil 10 Piece Brush Set Regular £49.99. Picture: Spectrum
Cruella De Vil Sponge Set, £11.99
Cruella De Vil Sponge Set, £11.99. Picture: Spectrum
Cruella De Vil Makeup Clutch Bag, £29.99
Cruella De Vil Makeup Clutch Bag, £29.99. Picture: Spectrum
Cruella De Vil Kabuki Brush, £14.99
Cruella De Vil Kabuki Brush, £14.99. Picture: Spectrum

