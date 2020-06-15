Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield in This Morning chaos with guest no show and technical blunders

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were left in hysterics on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Holly and Phil were hit by a string of technical problems on This Morning today.

This Morning has been hit by a string of blunders today, as Lisa Snowden was forced off air and one very important guest didn’t turn up.

The trouble started when Lisa, 48, appeared on screen to give advice on the best face masks on the market.

Speaking to Phillip Schofield, 59, and Holly Willoughby, 39, from her home in Essex, the signal was so bad that she was cut off mid way through the chat.

Phil explained: “Since we’ve been doing this show in lockdown, it hasn’t happened at all.

Lisa Snowden was forced off This Morning. Picture: ITV

“We’ve got a really poor signal here. This happens to families up and down the country all the time.”

The presenter was then removed from the screen, before the hosts later dialled back to get a better signal.

Read More: The Chase fans shocked as Mark Labbett 'crumbled' and Joe Swash wins £120,000

With one crisis averted, it wasn’t long before the presenters were hit with another problem when the Icelandic president didn’t turn up for their intended interview, as he accidentally got the time difference wrong.

Phil showed viewers a camera shot of the empty chair he should have been sitting in just before 10:30am, but he was nowhere to be seen.

James Martin was then forced to step in at the last minute, as Phil admitted: “There’s loads of gaps in the show as the Icelandic president got the time wrong.”

Holly and Phil added a new segment to This Morning. Picture: ITV

Holly and Phil burst into laughter on This Morning. Picture: ITV

After James revealed how to make his delicious cheese board, Phil turned to viewers and said: “This is a new segment called ‘watch Phillip and Holly eat cheese’.”

“I think there’s a bottle of red down in your dressing room we can go and get,” Holly quipped.

Read More: 11 of Big Brother's most iconic moments ever

As the pair tried to fill some extra time, romantic music started playing as the cameras zoomed into Holly and Phil eating the stringy cheese.

Holly then burst into laughter, as she said: “Well… we have got Martin Lewis on next.”

As she tried to move on the show, Phil told Holly: “You’re too sensible”, as he continued to waste time by digging into his food.

Despite the mishaps, viewers at home found the whole thing hilarious, as one wrote: “You to make me laugh everyday, having a bad day stick you two on the tv makes it all better. p.s don't ever change :)”

“@thismorning @Schofe @hollywills Loved the new cheese eating segment. Should definitely be something that is weekly or even daily on the show!"

“This Morning has me howling #ThisMorning @thismorning,” said another, while a third agreed: “@thismorning omg crying do the cheese section every week please.”

Now Read: Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: Where to get her green check skirt from LK Bennett