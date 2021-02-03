Married at First Sight Australia season 6: The five most shocking moments of the show

The most dramatic moments of Married at First Sight Australia season 6. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

From Susie and Billy’s fiery arguments, to Ines and Sam’s ‘affair’, here are the most dramatic moments of Married at First Sight Australia.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably hooked on series six of Married at First Sight Australia.

The show originally aired in Oz back in 2019, but it is being shown on E4 for the first time this winter.

But as we watch all the drama unfold between the likes of Susie Bradley, Billy Vincent, Jessika Power and Dan Webb let’s take a look at the most shocking moments of the series ever.

1. Susie Bradley and Billy Vincent’s argument over sugar

Susie and Billy got into a huge argument at the beach. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Susie and Billy didn’t exactly hit it off when they were paired up half way through MAFS and had a series of fiery arguments during their time together.

But nothing beats the almighty row that broke out when Susie accused Billy of lying about sugar.

The 27-year-old nurse insisted Billy purposely lied about having Splenda in the house for her coffee.

She also said he wasn’t truthful about the last time he surfed, but Billy insisted: “If I lied to you and I was cheating on you, yes we'd have a problem, but this is ridiculous.”

He was then seen sobbing on the beach with a towel around his shoulders, saying: "I thought it was going to be a good day - but it's not. It's just the same old stuff over and over."

Susie told him: "How can I believe anything that comes out of your mouth?"

Things well and truly exploded when Jessika Power and Dann Webb’s affair was exposed during one of the most dramatic commitment ceremonies ever.

Jess was matched with Mick Gould in the second episode of the show and the pair seemed to get off to a good start.

But when Dan arrived on the series as a latecomer with partner Tamara Joy, Jessika took and shine to him and the pair soon started getting together behind their partners backs.

Unsurprisingly, Mick and Tamara were furious when they eventually found out, but the MAFS experts decided to allow Jess and Dan to re-enter the experiment as a new couple.

Things didn’t last long, and the couple split just days after the last episode when Jess was accused of propositioning fellow MAFS star Nic Jovanovic.

3. Mark Scrivens dumps Ning Surasiang at the alter

Things got seriously dramatic for these two when Mark Scrivens brutally dumped Ning Surasiang during their vows at the final ceremony.

After Ning, 33, revealed she wanted to be with him, Mick admitted he hadn’t found love and didn’t want to pursue things.

When he was half way through his explanation, Ning interrupted: “Just stop, this is bulls***,” and threw her vows on the floor before storming off.

Ines Bašić and Sam Ball met on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Sam Ball and Ines Basic hit the headlines when they are said to have hooked up behind their partners’ backs. supposedly fell for each other while filming for MAFS back in 2019.

The pair were filmed enjoying a drink at a hotel bar, before returning to Sam's bedroom to continue the night.

Unsurprisingly, the pair didn’t work out. While Ines was keen to give things a go on the outside world, Sam stood her up at the MAFS reunion finale.

There has since been reports that the whole thing was set up for dramatic effect, but MAFS haven’t commented on these claims.

The drama hit an all time high when a huge row erupted between Cyrell Paule and Martha Kalifatidis over rumours Jessika ‘hooked up with her husband’.

Cyrell was furious that Martha had repeated a rumour that her partner Nic Jovanovic had been rubbing Jessika’s leg under the table at the Dinner Party.

Storming into Martha’s hotel room, Cyrell bluntly told her she didn’t like her, angrily telling her: “I think you sh*t stir, I think you b***h around people’s backs.”

The argument then turned physical and a producer was forced to step in and pull apart the two women.

