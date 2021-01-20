Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Susie Bradley now?

Susie Bradley appeared on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine/Instagram

Where is Susie Bradley from Married at First Sight Australia now and who is her boyfriend?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is back on our screens this January with the sixth season of the social experiment.

And one woman who delivered a lot of drama was Susie Bradley, who was paired with Billy Vincent.

The pair might have joined the show later, but they certainly made their mark.

So where is Susie Bradley now and what happened after the cameras stopped rolling?

Susie Bradley and Billy Vincent were matched in Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Where is Susie Bradley from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Anyone who watches the show won’t be surprised to hear that Susie and Billy didn’t make it to the end of the show.

But they certainly didn’t go quietly as an almighty row broke out during their commitment ceremony.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: What happened to Ning Surasiang and Mark Scrivens?

Billy walked out on Susie while he was staying in her home, and went on to accuse her of berating him.

Storming out of her house, he said: “I don't mean to be spiteful or anything, but this experience has been one of the worst of my life.”

He then described her as a “rude, obnoxious, nasty, woman.”

In an Instagram post last year, Susie reflected on her time on the show and said: “I wished Billy well in our final commitment ceremony, even though it wasn't shown.

“And since the show, I've been lucky enough to find love”.

Billy accused Susie of secretly texting her now-boyfriend Todd Carney during filming, but she denied this.

Who is Susie Bradley’s boyfriend?

Susie is now engaged to former professional rugby league player Todd Carney after they got together in 2019.

After an on/off relationship for the past two years, the couple pair are expecting their first baby together.

Announcing the news on Instagram on Christmas Day 2020, Todd said: “Our hearts are full, Christmas will be sweet. Our family is growing by one heart & two feet ❤️✨ Baby boy Carney due March 2021 🏈.”

Susie - who is already mum to five-year-old daughter, Baby - is due to give birth towards the end of March.

The star has deleted her Instagram account, but Todd often shares photos of their family on his social media.

Susie currently runs her own injectables business.

Now Read: Where are the Married at First Sight Australia season six couples now?