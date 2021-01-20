Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where is Billy Vincent now?

Billy Vincent appeared on Married at First Sight season 6. Picture: Instagram/Nine

What happened to Billy Vincent after Married at First Sight Australia and where is he now?

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below**

Reality TV lovers rejoice as Married at First Sight Australia is back on E4.

The show was originally aired in Oz in 2019, and a lot has happened since the cameras stopped rolling.

Viewers will have been introduced to latecomer Billy Vincent who was paired with Susie Bradley.

But where is Billy from MAFS now and what happened after the show?

Where is Billy Vincent from Married at First Sight Australia now?

Unsurprisingly, Billy broke up with Susie before the show ended.

The drama heated up when Billy walked out on Susie while he was staying in her home, before calling her a ‘rude, obnoxious, nasty, woman.’

He brutally added: “I don't mean to be spiteful or anything, but this experience has been one of the worst of my life.”

Billy went on to accuse Susie of secretly texting her now-boyfriend Todd Carney during filming, but she denied this.

Despite the drama, Billy said that he didn’t hate Susie, but was instead left feeling 'disappointed' by her.

When asked by a fan if the pair still spoke, Billy responded: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result... talking with Susie again would be insanity.”

Susie later claimed Billy only went on the show to ‘further his career’ as she told Nova 100: “Billy is legitimately an actor, he did a degree at university so from the very beginning he made it quite clear that he was on the show to further his career.”

Nowadays, Billy is an Instagram influencer and spends his time selling products to his 50k followers.

He is also a personal trainer and model and his social media is full of topless photos and professionals snaps.

Does Billy Vincent have a girlfriend?

By the looks of his Instagram account, Billy is still single.

Back in June 2019 he briefly dated Instagram model and bartender, Lily Buhl.

Lily competed in the Miss World Australia competition, but the former couple have seemingly split up.

