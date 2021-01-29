Married at First Sight Australia’s Cyrell and Martha's shock row over 'cheating' rumours

Married at First Sight's Cyrell Paule went on a furious rant at Martha Kalifatidis during a shock episode.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Things are seriously heating up over on Married At First Sight Australia at the moment.

The show was originally aired back in 2019 in Oz, but UK viewers are tuning in for the first time this winter.

And while some of the contestants are hitting it off (Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant), others aren’t exactly having an easy time.

But the drama hit an all time high when a huge row erupted between Cyrell Paule and Martha Kalifatidis over rumours Jessika Power ‘hooked up with her husband’.

Cyrell grabbed Martha during a row on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Cyrell was furious that Martha had repeated a rumour that her partner Nic Jovanovic had been rubbing Jessika’s leg under the table at the Dinner Party.

After Martha confronted Nic, he denied it and then told Cyrell that Martha had been talking about the rumour.

Storming into Martha’s hotel room, Cyrell bluntly told her she didn’t like her, angrily telling her: “I think you sh*t stir, I think you b*tch around people’s backs.”

As the argument then turned physical, a producer was forced to step in and pull apart the two women.

Martha’s husband Michael Brunelli then told Cyrell she had no respect and told her to leave, but Cyrell decided to dramatically smash a bowl as walked out.

And things went from bad to worse, as Cyrell then took off her wedding band, packed her suitcase and stormed out.

Nic begged her to stay, but Cyrell went on a rant about her ‘fake’ co-stars Martha and Jess.

After cooling down and chatting to the MAFS experts about her anger, Cyrell did eventually return to Martha’s apartment to apologise for ‘grabbing’ her and breaking the bowl.

Unfortunately, as fans of the show will know, Nic and Cyrell weren’t able to mend their relationship and decided to go their separate ways before the end of the social experiment.

