Why Married At First Sight’s Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant 'refused to attend' the reunion

Jules and Cameron didn't attend the Married at First Sight reunion. Picture: Instagram/Nine/E4

Why were Jules and Cam not at the Married at First Sight Australia all-star reunion? Here's what we know...

**Warning Married At First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

If you’re currently watching Married At First Sight Australia, you will have probably already fallen in love with Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson.

The pair hit it off as soon as they met during the sixth series of the social experiment and are STILL together more than one year on.

Not to mention they’re also parents to adorable baby Oliver after Jules gave birth in October…

But while their time on the show seemingly went without a hitch, it has now been reported that Jules and Cam refused to appear at the all-star reunion filmed in November last year.

According to Woman's Day, the couple turned down $60,000 (£33,777) to appear on the finale episode.

According to an insider, Jules and Cam got into a disagreement over money and involving their baby Oliver in filming, who was just nine weeks old at the time.

An anonymous cast member also claimed everyone was told they would be there, adding: “A few of us brought gifts for Oliver and flowers for Jules because producers insisted they'd be in attendance with ‘The MAFS baby’. But they just skipped it.”

Producers were reportedly 'left scrambling' to find a replacement and ended up asking season five star Charlene Perera was called upon at the last minute.

Jules previously told Daily Mail Australia she had declined Channel Nine's invitation to appear, saying ‘filming is very long’ and she wanted to be with her newborn son.

Meanwhile, Jules and Cam have gone from strength to strength since meeting on MAFS almost two years ago.

The pair got married for real in November 2019, with the wedding airing in an episode of A Current Affair.

The pair announced they were expecting back in April 2020 and welcomed little Oliver Chase Merchant on October 3rd, 2020.

37-year-old Jules said at the time: “Once it was all confirmed, I bawled out of pure joy and happiness.

“To create a baby with the man you love, there is no greater gift, and Cam will be one incredible father.”

