Married at First Sight Australia season 6 reunion: Everything that happened at the finale

The Married at First Sight Australia reunion aired in 2019. Picture: Channel Nine

What happened at the Married at First Sight Australia reunion? Here's what we know...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably been binge watching Married at First Sight Australia this January.

But while we’re already hooked on the Jessika Power and Dan Webb drama, we’re desperate to know which couples made it to the end of the show.

So, if you can’t wait until the end either, here’s everything that happened at the Married at First Sight Australia reunion…

What happened at the Married at First Sight Australia season 6 reunion?

The reunion episode originally aired in Australia back in 2019 and was shown over two episodes - because there was way too much drama to fit into an hour and a half.

Read More: Married At First Sight Australia fans spot blunder during Ines Basic and Sam Ball ‘affair’ scene

The first half saw all the contestants gather for one last reunion dinner party, and let’s just say it didn’t stay civil for long.

In fact, Martha Kalifatidis actually ended up throwing a glass of red wine over Cyrell Paule.

Cyrell threw her red wine over Martha's white dress on MAFS. Picture: Channel Nine

During the awkward moment, Cyrell was having a heated discussion with one of her co-stars, when Martha said: "I'm going to pour my drink on her."

She then chucked her full glass of wine over Cyrell's head, before Cyrell got up and chased Martha around the table and threw her own wine over her white dress.

Elsewhere in the episode, Mike Gunner and Heidi Latcham also revealed they had called time on their romance after declaring their love in their final vows.

Ines Bašić and Sam Ball also discussed where their own relationship was going in the outside world, but Sam later decided he wasn’t interested and stood her up.

Jessika and Dan's affair was shown during the MAFS Australia reunion. Picture: Channel Nine

During the second half of the reunion, the couples were seen sitting down with the experts - John Aiken, Dr Trisha Stratford and Mel Schilling - to speak about their time on the show.

But to spice things up a little, the couples were also shown unseen footage from the series.

This meant the whole cast were able to watch Jessika and Dan’s shock affair.

Despite Jessika and Dan arriving as a couple, they actually split during the reunion after Jessika was seen telling co-star Nic Jovanovic she had feelings for him.

As you can imagine, this didn’t go down well with Dan and he broke up with her very swiftly.

But there was something good that came of the reunion, as Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant announced they had got engaged in real life.

Now Read: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?