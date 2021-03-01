See inside Married at First Sight Australia star Tamara Joy's incredible home two years after Dan Webb drama

Tamara Joy now lives in Queensland after Married at First Sight. Picture: Instagram

See what Tamara Joy is up to two years after the Married at First Sight Australia finale...

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Tamara Joy didn’t exactly have an easy time on Married at First Sight Australia after she got caught up in the biggest storyline of the series.

Viewers will know Tamara was originally paired with Dan Webb, but he brutally dumped her after starting an affair with their co-star Jessika Power.

Despite all the drama, it looks like Tamara has well and truly moved on and is now living her best life in Queensland.

Let’s take a look around her amazing apartment on the Gold Coast…

Tamara Joy shares selfies from her apartment bedroom. Picture: Instagram

Tamara moved from her home in Melbourne to the Gold Coast last year for more opportunities and now works as a social media influencer.

She wrote on social media at the time: “Turned my back on Melbourne to focus on bigger and better things, sorry Melbs, you’ll always have a piece of my heart.

"For now though Gold Coast you’re mine! Xoxo.”

Inside her apartment, she has gone for a very pink theme in her bedroom complete with a circular mirror and huge bed with a stylish woven headboard.

Perfect for getting selfies, the influencer’s home also has neon lights which spell out her name, alongside a pair of lips.

Outside, there is a huge patio area to enjoy the sunny Australian weather, and capture the perfect social media shots.

Meanwhile, back on the show, Tamara was left heartbroken when Dan admitted he had been cheating in an explosive commitment ceremony.

“So you wrote stay because you wanted to try to make it work with me but really you just wanted to hang out with Jess so you’re a liar,” Tamara said to Dan during the episode.

“If that’s how you felt, speak to me about it. If we’re so-called friends, speak to me about it. And I have had your back and you’ve s*** all over me.”

Dan and Jessika went on to complete the show as a new couple, but things didn’t last long and they split up live on TV during the reunion show a few weeks later.

Last April, Tamara revealed she wasn’t attracted to Dan, but felt hurt by his betrayal as she considered them friends.

She told her Instagram followers: “Was I initially attracted to him, no. Did we get along, yeah we did. Dan and I became really fast friends.”

