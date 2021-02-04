Married at First Sight’s Tamara Joy claims she was never interested in TV husband Dan Webb

Tamara Joy was originally paired with Dan Webb on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/Instagram

Tamara Joy previously opened up about her relationship with Dan Webb on Married at First Sight Australia.

**Warning Married At First Sight Australia season 6 spoilers below**

Married At First Sight Australia is heating up on E4, with newbie Dan Webb seen flirting up a storm with Jessika Power, despite them both being partnered with other people.

And the drama doesn’t stop there, as Jess and Dan continued to date each other secretly on the show, before continuing the process as a brand new couple.

But one woman who was left in the dark about their blossoming romance, was Dan’s on screen ‘wife’ Tamara Joy.

Discussing how she felt when she found out the truth, 31-year-old Tamara has said she was disappointed by Dan as she thought they were friends.

She said in her Instagram stories last year: “Was I initially attracted to him, no. Did we get along, yeah we did. Dan and I became really fast friends.”

Tamara explained that one of the show's producers even asked them why their chemistry off-camera was better than on-camera.

Tamara Joy and Dan Webb split on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

The reality star continued: “I guess that kind of comes down to the fact that we were just friends... and obviously we were in this experiment that was about love, and there was none of that (between us).

“Did I like Dan in a romantic way? No, I did not to clear that up.”

Instagram influencer Tamara explained she was upset about their affair because she felt Dan had betrayed her, adding: “He led me to believe that we were friends out of this whole thing, this crazy mad experience.”

After Dan and Jessika’s affair was exposed during a commitment ceremony, the pair completed the season as a couple and continued their relationship on the outside.

However, they went their separate ways on national TV during an episode of Talking Married after the finale.

And now that all the dust has settled, it looks like Tamara and Jessika have put their differences aside and are now friends.

They even went on holiday to Bali together back in 2019, and Tamara was rumoured to have hooked up with Jessika’s brother Rhyce - but she later denied this.

