Tamara Joy and Mick Gould were rumoured to have dated after Married At First Sight Australia

Tamara Joy and Mick Gould were left heartbroken when their partners ditched them on Married at First Sight Australia.

**Warning Married At First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

In one of the most dramatic storylines in Married at First Sight Australia history, Jessika Power and Dan Webb embarked on a secret affair during season six.

But after the truth finally came out during an explosive commitment ceremony, their respective partners Tamara Joy and Mick Gould were rumoured to have begun dating.

The pair were seen cosying up at Tamara’s 30th birthday party, which sent tongues wagging at the time.

And during an Instagram Q&A back in 2019, Tamara also hinted at a possible romance between herself and Mick.

When asked who she’d like to date out of anyone from her season of MAFS, she quickly replied: “Mick.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Tamara then said the pair had ‘bonded’ over their similar experience on the show.

Speaking during a radio interview in Australia, she said: “We've obviously bonded over what has happened to us, we have great banter.”

But it looks like the pair weren’t to be, as Tamara later insisted that their relationship was ‘just friends’.

“No, we're not [dating], we're just friends. I actually get along with males 10 times more than do with females,” she said at the time.

“I am actually friends with a lot of the male cast members on the show and I guess people read into that.”

Alongside a sweet photo, Tamara also added: “JUST FRIENDS 💃🏽🍻 #MAFS @mick_gould86”.

But that didn’t stop fans continuing to speculate, as one wrote: “Yous two so suite each other,”

“Cute couple,” said another, while a third added: “Love you guys so much. Go Tamara, Go Mick.”

Nowadays, Mick is happily loved up with his new girlfriend Kayla Gray who appeared on The Bachelor in 2018.

