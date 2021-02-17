Married at First Sight Australia’s Mick Gould is now dating another reality star after Jessika Power scandal

17 February 2021, 12:41

Mick Gould has now got a girlfriend after his MAFS appearance
Mick Gould has now got a girlfriend after his MAFS appearance. Picture: Channel Nine/ Instagram

Mick Gould has found love after his dramatic time on Married at First Sight Australia.

**Warning Married at First Sight Australia season six spoilers below**

Fans of Married at First Sight Australia will have watched the drama between Jessika Power and Mick Gould unfold.

The pair were matched at the start of the programme, but Jessika then embarked on an ‘affair’ with fellow star Dan Webb.

The pair continued to date behind their partners’ backs, before the truth was finally revealed during a commitment ceremony.

At the time, 32-year-old Mick was furious that Jessika had chosen to keep him in the show, despite falling for someone else.

He said: "I've been forced to stay here by myself for nothing.

Read More: Married at First Sight Australia season 6: Where are all the couples now?

“Now this all makes sense, you made me stay here, you dragged me here by myself and made me look like an idiot and go mental, so you could play footsies and flirt with him.

“You are the most selfish Brat EVER. You spoilt brat! You selfish b****. Unbelievable.”

But despite having a rough ride on MAFS Australia, it looks like Mick has well and truly moved on as he is now happily loved up with reality star Kayla Gray.

Kayla, 26, appeared on The Bachelor during the 2018 season in a bid to win over Nick Cummins.

After meeting Mick at an event back in March 2019, she has now moved to his farm in Gympie, Queensland.

The couple regularly share photos of one another on their social media accounts, giving a glimpse into their idyllic life together.

They even celebrated their one year anniversary in June and were quick to share sweet messages on Valentine’s Day.

Jessika Power and Mick Gould were matched on Married at First Sight Australia
Jessika Power and Mick Gould were matched on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Channel Nine/E4

Kayla wrote: “Happy Valentine’s Day @mick_gould86 ❤️ thanks for vacuuming the floors for me this morning.”

Fellow MAFS star Lauren Huntress was quick to comment, as she wrote: “😂😂😂 he’s a keeper Kayla 👏”

As for Jessika, she and Dan didn't work out and they ended up splitting live on TV.

She is now dating aspiring rapper Filip Poznanovic.

Now Read: Married At First Sight Australia Grand Reunion: Stars reveal shock moments that weren't shown

