Married at First Sight Australia's Jessika Power is now dating an aspiring rapper

Jessika Power is now dating aspiring rapper Filip Poznanovic. Picture: Instagram

Jessika Power is now happily loved up with her new boyfriend after her Married at First Sight 'affair' with Dan Webb.

**Warning Married at First Sight season six spoilers below**

Married at First Sight Australia is currently airing on E4, with us here in the UK getting to watch all the drama from 2019.

And one woman who definitely made her mark on the sixth series of the social experiment was Jessika Power.

Viewers have already seen Jessika embark on an affair with fellow MAFS co-star Dan Webb behind her ‘husband’ Mick Gould’s back.

Jessika and Dan then revealed they had been dating during one of the most awkward commitment ceremonies we’ve ever seen.

The pair later asked to continue the process as a brand new couple and made it to the end of the show, even promising to stay together afterwards.

Alas, it didn’t work out and the pair split just a few days later live on TV.

But Jessika has come a long way since appearing on the show two years ago.

After admitting she regrets the way she behaved to Mick and Dan’s former ‘wife’ Tamara Joy, Jessika is now happily loved up with her brand new boyfriend Filip Poznanovic.

Jessika went public with her other half earlier this year, and the pair even shared sweet messages to each other on Valentine’s Day.

Posting a snap of the happy couple staring into one another’s eyes, Jessika simply wrote: “🌹HVD🌹”

Alongside a video of the pair, Filip added: “Happy valentines day to the most beautiful woman on earth....

“Words cannot describe the type of person you are. I love you 😘”

Filip goes under the hip hop pseudonym of Filthy Fil and he met Jessika through her brother Rhyce Power.

The pair had reportedly known each other for a while before they started dating, with Jessika previously saying: “He's a really passionate and goal-orientated guy, who's drive to succeed is what initially attracted me to him.

“We bonded over that actually, he wants to see me succeed and grow my platform, and is always encouraging me to put my energy into my business ideas and to complete my study.”

She added: “He's also really attentive and caring, and always puts my wants or needs above his without me ever asking, and I think that's something I'm just not used to, which made me realise what we had and where it could be in the future.”

